Your360 AI Delivers What Surveys Can't: Team-Level Patterns From Confidential Voice Interviews

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your360 AI, the voice-powered feedback and coaching platform, today opened its group 360 offering to all buyers after piloting with over a dozen companies. The offering formalizes what the company has been delivering through its pilot program: confidential AI voice interviews, synthesized coaching reports, aggregated team insights, and expert people scientist support, at a fraction of what interview-based 360s have historically cost.

Interview-based 360s have long been considered the gold standard by executive coaches and leadership development practitioners. Conversations surface the nuance, context, and specific examples that rating scales can’t capture. But the methodology has been limited to senior executives at $5,000 to $15,000 per person, because a human had to conduct every interview and write every report.

“Most organizations collect 360 feedback. Very few learn anything from it. The issue is structural: when people type into a survey, they self-edit. Voice changes the medium, and the medium changes the signal.” —Markus Bernhardt, PhD, Principal, Endeavor Intelligence, author of The Truth Deficit

Your360 delivers that same interview-based approach through confidential AI voice conversations, starting at $2,500 for up to eight participants, with additional participants at $249 each. Every program includes a people scientist with a PhD in organizational development who helps design the program and leads a live team debrief on aggregate strengths, challenges, and development themes.

“We’ve been running these programs by hand for months. What we kept hearing from pilot companies was the same thing: this is better feedback than we’ve ever collected, and the team-level patterns are something we’ve never had access to before. Now it’s a product anyone can buy.” — Jared Goralnick, Co-Founder and CEO, Your360 AI

Each participant goes through three stages: a self-discovery conversation with AI coach Tam, confidential voice interviews with their peers and manager, and a live AI coaching debrief where they process their feedback and build a development plan. Common starting points include leadership teams, new manager cohorts, cross-functional project teams, and high-potential programs.

“Your360 AI transformed our approach to feedback, laying the groundwork for a culture where insights can drive immediate action rather than bureaucratic processes. It positions our team to operate with greater agility and higher performance, using continuous feedback to stay ahead in our fast-moving industry.” — Bobby Land, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Teamfront

Your360 AI launched in September 2025 and has since conducted over 1,000 coaching conversations. The founding team brings combined leadership experience from companies such as LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Ring/Amazon, and Upwork, and the platform’s methodology was developed with leading experts in feedback, coaching, and organizational psychology.

The company is backed by Antler, Capital Factory, and Cal Innovation Fund.

Your360 AI will be at Unleash America (Booth 861B, March 17–19, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas) and Transform 2026 (Kiosk K23). HR and talent leaders can schedule a briefing with the founding team at either event.

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About Your360 AI

Your360 AI is a voice-powered feedback and coaching platform that replaces survey-based 360s with confidential AI voice interviews. The platform generates individual coaching reports and aggregated team insights. Learn more at www.your360.ai.

Media Contact

Renata Bell | Co-Founder, Your360 AI

info@your360.ai | www.your360.ai