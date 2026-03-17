EV Cargo Sharpens Strategic Focus on Global Forwarding

EV Cargo to concentrate on global forwarding and related logistics as its core growth platform

Solutions division to be sold to WS Holdco, strengthening a leading UK transport and logistics platform

Post-transaction balance sheet will support increased investment in customer solutions, AI and targeted growth



HONG KONG and LONDON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Cargo, a leading global transport and logistics services provider, today announced a strategic decision to focus on global forwarding and related logistics services as the core of its future growth, building on more than 60 years of heritage dating back to Allport’s founding in 1963.

From its origins, EV Cargo Global Forwarding has been dedicated to managing supply chains for the world’s leading brands, evolving from UK retail imports into complex, time-critical and specialist solutions across multiple sectors and geographies. Under EmergeVest leadership since 2013, the forwarding business has grown from a primarily UK-focused operation into a global platform serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Today, EV Cargo Global Forwarding handles approximately 350,000 TEUs of ocean freight and more than 100,000 tonnes of air freight annually, supported by a strong road freight offering across the UK and continental Europe that connects ports, airports and regional hubs into integrated door-to-door solutions. The business employs around 1,300 people, with approximately 42% based in Europe, 33% in the UK and 25% in Asia. EV Cargo has subsidiaries in 21 countries, minority shareholdings in 5 additional countries, and a global partner network that enables trade on all major lanes.

Since EV Cargo’s creation in 2018, its diversified portfolio - combining global forwarding, domestic UK transport, palletised distribution and technology - has supported strong growth and resilience. The company is now entering a phase of greater strategic focus. Concentrating on global forwarding and related services will enable EV Cargo to deliver greater value for customers, accelerate the adoption of AI and technology, create clearer opportunities for its people, and generate stronger, more sustainable returns for shareholders through an asset-light model. This direction is firmly anchored in EV Cargo’s mission to manage supply chains for the world’s leading brands, its core values of growth, innovation and sustainability, and its purpose of powering the global economy by enabling trade.

As a direct consequence of this strategy, EV Cargo has decided to divest its Solutions division. The Solutions business will be sold to WS Holdco, a UK-focused transport and logistics platform led by William Stobart with backing from DBAY Advisors, significantly strengthening WS Holdco’s UK transport and logistics offering. EV Cargo believes that Solutions, its people and its customers will benefit from being part of a group whose core strategy is UK-based transport and logistics, with focused capital for fleet, depot and domestic investment. EV Cargo is deeply thankful for the contribution of the Solutions team and the longstanding trust of its customers, and is committed to a smooth transition. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Following the sale, EV Cargo will have a stronger balance sheet, with reduced debt and an increased ability to invest in its core focus on global forwarding, technology and targeted growth initiatives.

"From Allport’s founding in 1963 to the creation of EV Cargo, our journey has always been about helping customers move goods across borders safely, efficiently and reliably," said Heath Zarin, Founder and Executive Chairman of EV Cargo. "Diversification helped us build scale, resilience and capability. Now, increased focus will help us unlock the full potential of our global forwarding network. We are profoundly grateful to our Solutions colleagues and customers for everything we have built together, and we are confident they will continue to succeed as part of WS Holdco."

"With a focused strategy, a global forwarding platform handling 350,000 TEUs of ocean freight and over 100,000 tonnes of air freight, an international footprint across 21 countries, and a clear sense of mission, values and purpose, we are extremely excited about EV Cargo’s future and the role we will play as a trusted global forwarding partner for years to come," Zarin added.

About EV Cargo

EV Cargo Group is a leading global transport and logistics services provider, specialising in comprehensive solutions across air and ocean logistics, road logistics and related contract logistics. Headquartered in Hong Kong, EV Cargo has a network of around 1,300 supply chain professionals strategically positioned in 21 countries, over 90 locations worldwide. EV Cargo owns Palletforce, the leading express palletised distribution network in the United Kingdom. EV Cargo’s mission is to manage supply chains for the world’s leading brands, underpinned by its core values of growth, innovation and sustainability, and its purpose of powering the global economy by enabling trade. With a legacy going back to 1963, the EV Cargo platform was created in 2018 by EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-based private investment group.

For further information please contact:

Christen Thomson, Senior Council, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

christen.thomson@cdrconsultancy.com