New Video Briefing From Former CIA Advisor Jim Rickards Examines The “Dangerous Road” Ahead for AI

Washington, D.C., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation warning that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence may be creating serious financial risks across the technology sector.

The presentation focuses on the massive global buildout of AI infrastructure, including the powerful computing systems, advanced chips, and huge data centers needed to support modern AI models.

Rickards explains that while artificial intelligence continues to dominate headlines, the bigger story may be the amount of money being poured into the systems behind it — and the financial strain that could follow if the boom begins to break down.

The newly released session examines how this buildout may be increasing risk across technology companies, investment flows, and the broader market.

The Spending Surge Behind the AI Boom

Artificial intelligence has quickly become one of the most heavily funded areas in the technology world.

Companies across the sector are spending billions of dollars to build advanced models, expand computing power, and grow the infrastructure needed to support more complex AI systems.

Rickards’ presentation looks at how this rush to build AI capacity may be creating a dangerous wave of spending, driven by pressure to keep up rather than by stable long-term economics.

As competition grows, the presentation also examines how companies are forming deeper financial ties and business relationships that could make the sector more vulnerable if conditions weaken.

How Technology Bubbles Tend to Build

The session also looks at how major technology booms often unfold over time.

According to Rickards, new technologies can move through periods of excitement, rapid spending, and rising expectations before markets eventually reset.

By looking back at earlier periods of innovation, including the early internet era, the presentation gives viewers context for how technology bubbles can grow — and what can happen when momentum fades.

Why Rickards Believes This Matters Now

Rickards argues that the current AI boom deserves closer attention because so much capital is being committed in such a short period of time.

As spending rises and more companies become tied to the same buildout, the presentation raises questions about how much strain the system can absorb if growth slows, expectations change, or funding becomes harder to justify.

The session frames these concerns as part of a broader warning about what can happen when excitement around a major new technology starts to outrun the underlying economics.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Throughout his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on financial and economic matters.

He has also been involved in discussions surrounding major financial events and has written extensively about global economic trends and market developments.

Rickards’ research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher that produces educational analysis and commentary designed to help readers better understand evolving economic and technology trends.

Paradigm Press has built a strong reputation among readers and currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the firm’s market insights and research publications.