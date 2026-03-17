Introducing Prodigy Math Facts: A Fun New Way to Build Student Math Fluency

Toronto, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodigy Education , global leaders in game-based learning, today launched a brand new way for teachers to make daily fact fluency practice even more engaging and effective with Prodigy Math Facts .



Prodigy is already one of the most popular supplemental learning tools in North America, with more than 20 million elementary school students motivated to learn standards-aligned math and English through its flagship online adaptive game-based learning experiences.



Now the company has added to its roster of award-winning learning tools with Prodigy Math Facts, a structured daily fluency experience that helps students strengthen addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division skills in under 10 minutes per day - all while giving teachers clear, actionable insights into student progress.





With math performance continuing to be a challenge post-COVID, targeted daily practice for students has never been more important. With Prodigy Math Facts, rather than relying on repetitive drills or worksheets, students participate in exciting, fast-paced races alongside their Prodigy pets, where progress is driven by answering math facts accurately and efficiently. The result is increased time-on-task, improved automaticity, and stronger confidence in foundational skills.





Watch: Learn more about how Prodigy Math Facts works in the classroom



Prodigy Co-Founder and Co-CEO Rohan Mahimker said: “Being able to quickly and accurately recall basic math facts is so important because without this, students often struggle and waste valuable mental computational time when they get to more advanced math concepts and skills. With Prodigy Math Facts, we’re turning this dreaded daily fluency practice into something students will look forward to - and even ask their teachers for. Following months of testing and teacher feedback, we believe we’ve created the best tool on the market - the most engaging for students, and most flexible and customizable for teachers - all at no cost.”





As students play, progress is automatically tracked and displayed in intuitive fluency grids, allowing teachers to quickly identify mastery gaps and provide targeted support. Teachers maintain full control of the experience with customizable fact sets and fluency thresholds, including the ability to differentiate for individual students.





Misty Escoto, a 4th grade teacher in Nevada, was provided early access to Prodigy Math Facts and said: “Because of Prodigy Math Facts, I now hear excitement and cheers instead of moans and groans when I say it’s time for practice. Student motivation is a big part of encouraging and driving academic achievement. Prodigy inspires this, and also provides me with the free tools I need to track progress and see where students might need help.”





Watch: Hear what teachers are saying about Prodigy Math Facts





Edward Courtney, a 2nd grade teacher in New York, added: “I have seen an overall increase in skill reports and other assessments since using Prodigy Math Facts in the classroom. I have worked with other programs that are very dry and get stale over time. Students respond better when they are engaged and are familiar with a platform like Prodigy that’s so intuitively designed to be fun and motivating for students.”





Prodigy is a research-based, standards-aligned learning platform serving students in grades 1–8. There is no cost for teachers to use Prodigy and the platform includes one free Prodigy Math Facts session-per-student-per-day, along with robust reporting and customization tools through the teacher dashboard to support differentiated instruction and track student growth.





About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every child in the world love learning, motivating more than 20 million students a year to practice standards-aligned math and English. Prodigy maximizes student engagement and is completely zero-cost for all educators. More than a million teachers use Prodigy as a free instructional tool which adapts to individual student needs while supporting differentiated instruction. Fun, motivating, and research-based, Prodigy is the EdTech platform students actually ask to use. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

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