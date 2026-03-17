ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Issue of Equity

17 March 2026

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 17 March 2026 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 17 November 2025.

5,915,423 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 49.65p, based on the latest net asset value of 47.75p, being the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 30 November 2025 adjusted for the dividend of 1.25p paid on 30 January 2026.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is 327,589,195 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

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