SL Green Realty Corp. to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results after Market Close on April 15, 2026

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it will release its earnings for the first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 after market close.

The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 2:00pm ET to discuss the financial results.

Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Financial Reports”.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Presentations & Webcasts”.

Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfae87cfbadc74c2fbc45e803ee1d1e2f.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 56 buildings totaling 31.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.0 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments.

PRESS CONTACT

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