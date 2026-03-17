Xtract One Chosen by Morgan County Schools for Amplified Security at District’s High School Campuses

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) system has been selected by Alabama’s Morgan County Schools (“MCS”) to strengthen security processes across its facilities. The 18-school district will initially deploy Gateway across its many high school campuses: Brewer High School, Falkville High School, Priceville High School, West Morgan High School, and Danville High School.

After evaluating several weapons screening systems on the market, MCS ultimately selected Xtract One’s Gateway for its ability to enable streamlined entry and operational processes. With Gateway, MCS students, staff, and visitors will be able to walk through security checkpoints without requiring the removal of any backpacks, bags, or other personal items. Gateway’s ability to distinguish between everyday personal items and weapons minimizes the need for secondary screenings. Gateway will also help MCS reduce the footprint needed to operate the system, eliminating the need for bag scanners or extra security personnel.

“We’re eager for MCS to join the growing list of school districts implementing Gateway as an integral element of their refined security processes,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Taking a proactive, layered approach to safety is imperative to nurturing a learning environment that gives students, staff, and the community peace of mind. We look forward to working closely with MCS during this deployment to showcase how Gateway was purpose-built for school environments to alleviate entry screening challenges and streamline operational processes to help educational institutions keep their community safe. This is yet another example of the momentum we’re seeing with this new product across school districts in North America.”

“Our district prioritizes providing opportunities for all students and employees to excel in learning – every student matters, and every moment counts. As a way to make sure we continue delivering on this promise in today’s world, we’re initiating a series of security upgrades across the district to ensure that, when community members enter our schools, they can focus on education while we take care of personal safety,” said Josh Boyd, District Safety Coordinator in Morgan County. “We’re excited to add Xtract One’s Gateway as a pillar of our new security approach in the high schools and are confident the system will help us to deliver the welcoming and secure environment our students, staff, and visitors deserve.”

Xtract One Gateway uses advanced bi-directional configurable screening and proprietary sensors to accurately detect weapons and distinguish them from individuals’ personal items on their person and in their bags as they pass through the security checkpoint. Purpose-built for weapons detection in medium-clutter environments like schools, Gateway eliminates the need to remove personal items like laptops, three-ring binders, and battery packs, and instead promotes uninterrupted flow of movement. Balancing powerful threat detection and classification with unobtrusive screening that respects individuals’ privacy, the system helps streamline entry and operational processes, allowing quicker building ingress delivered at the highest safety standards.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Morgan County Schools

Morgan County Schools, located in Central North Alabama, is a student-focused district dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and community partnership. Serving a diverse mix of rural and suburban communities, our schools offer rigorous academics, career and technical education, arts programs, and extracurricular opportunities that prepare students for success in college, career, and life. With a commitment to high standards, character development, and lifelong learning, we work collaboratively with families to inspire, engage, and empower every student, every day.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: info@xtractone.com, http://www.xtractone.com

Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, cwitty@darrowir.com, 646-438-9385

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, kristen@jmgpr.com, 212-206-1645