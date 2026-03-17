Knight Therapeutics Announces Approval of Additional Indication for MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) in Brazil

MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Brazilian affiliate, United Medical Ltda. has received approval from ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, for an additional indication for MINJUVI® (tafasitamab). The approval follows a supplemental regulatory filing and review by ANVISA under Project Orbis for MINJUVI®, in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). 1

The approval is supported by data from clinical studies evaluating MINJUVI® in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2), which demonstrated meaningful response rates and durable disease control in patients with previously treated FL.

“ANVISA’s approval of the new indication for tafasitamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide represents an important step in expanding treatment options for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. As a chemotherapy-free option with a favorable risk-benefit profile, this approval broadens therapeutic alternatives for patients across Brazil,” said Dr Jorge Vaz Pinto Neto, Hematologist, Member of The Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Hematology, Hemotherapy, and Cellular Therapy (ABHH-TC) and Coordinator of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unity at CETTRO Cancer Center/ Oncoclinicas - Brasília.

“This approval of MINJUVI® delivers on our promise to bring high quality cancer care to Latin America and provides physicians and patients a new option in the treatment of relapsed or refractory lymphoma,” said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc. “The rapid review and approval under Project Orbis reflect Knight’s strong regulatory capabilities and focused execution for the benefit of Knight and our partners.”

Knight entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) in 2021 for tafasitamab (commercialized as MONJUVI® (tafasitamab-cxix) in the United States and MINJUVI® ex-USA) across Latin America. Knight has launched MINJUVI® in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina for use in combination with lenalidomide followed by MINJUVI® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLCBL arising from low grade lymphoma in Brazil, who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

About MINJUVI® (tafasitamab)

MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP). Incyte licenses exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc.

In the U.S., MONJUVI is approved by the U.S. FDA in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

MONJUVI is not approved and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma outside of controlled clinical trials.

Additionally, MONJUVI received accelerated approval in the United States in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

In Europe, MINJUVI (tafasitamab) received conditional Marketing Authorization from the European Medicines Agency in combination with lenalidomide, followed by MINJUVI monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for ASCT. Additionally, MINJUVI is approved in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) (Grade 1-3a) after at least one line of systemic therapy in Europe.

In Japan, MINJUVI is approved in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (2L+ FL).

In Brazil, MINJUVI is approved for use in combination with lenalidomide followed by MINJUVI® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLCBL arising from low grade lymphoma in Brazil, who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and is also approved in MINJUVI®, in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). MINJUVI is not approved and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma outside of controlled clinical trials.

XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

MONJUVI and MINJUVI are registered trademarks of Incyte.

About Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

FL is the most common subtype of indolent non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).2-4 FL typically presents with generalized painless lymphadenopathy that waxes and wanes. It commonly affects the axillary, cervical, femoral, and inguinal lymph nodes. Rarely, it may appear as an asymptomatic large mediastinal mass. Roughly 20% of FL patients experience B symptoms such as night sweats, fever, and weight loss.5 Although patients usually respond to initial therapy, FL will typically relapse over time and is therefore considered incurable.6,7 Approximately a quarter of FL patients are refractory to first-line immunochemotherapy.8 Additionally, there is a risk of histologic transformation to DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphomas, which occurs at an estimated annual rate of 2% to 3% and is generally associated with a poor clinical outcomes.9-12

In Brazil, according to the 2023 data from the INCA Registries, the expected incidence/year of NHL (inclusive of all subtypes) was 5.57 per 100, 000 in the general population.13 It is expected that follicular lymphoma constitutes 20% to 25% of adult NHL cases.2-4 Globally it is believed to have an estimated prevalence of 1/3000 thus making it a rare disease by both Global and Brazilian regulatory standards.14

About inMIND Study

The inMIND study (INCMOR 0208-301) was a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study in participants with relapsed/refractory FL or relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who had been previously treated with at least one prior line of systemic therapy, including an anti-CD20 antibody. Patients were randomized to receive either tafasitamab + R2 (n = 273) versus placebo + R2 (n = 275). The estimated median progression free survival (PFS; primary endpoint) was 22.37 months (95% CI: 19.22, NE) in the tafasitamab + R2 group compared with 13.93 months (95% CI: 11.53, 16.39) in the placebo + R2 group, with a HR of 0.434 (95% CI: 0.324, 0.580) and a p < 0.0001. Overall, adding tafasitamab to lenalidomide plus rituximab led to a statistically significant, clinically meaningful improvement in PFS, corresponding to a 57% lower risk of progression, relapse, or death in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma.15 The most common adverse reactions (≥ 20%) in patients with relapsed or refractory FL were respiratory tract infections, diarrhea, rash, fatigue, constipation, musculoskeletal pain, and cough. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥ 20%) were decreased neutrophils and decreased lymphocytes.16

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

References:

MINJUVI (tafasitamab) Powder for solution for infusion 200 mg ANVISA; prescribing information January, 2026. Accessed February 19th 2026. https://consultas.anvisa.gov.br/#/bulario/q/?nomeProduto=minjuvi Kanters S, Ball G, Kahl B, et al. Clinical outcomes in patients relapsed/refractory after ≥2 prior lines of therapy for follicular lymphoma: a systematic literature review and meta-analysis. BMC Cancer 2023;23:74. Smith SM, Salles G. Indolent lymphomas: introduction to a series highlighting progress and ongoing challenges. Haematologica 2022;107:4-6. Swerdlow SH, Campo E, Pileri SA, et al. The 2016 revision of the World Health Organization classification of lymphoid neoplasms. Blood 2016;127:2375-2390. Kaseb H, Ali MA, Gasalberti DP, et al. Follicular lymphoma. In: StatPearls Internet. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025-. Updated March 1, 2024. Accessed December 5, 2025. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538206/ Dreyling M, Ghielmini M, Rule S, et al. Newly diagnosed and relapsed follicular lymphoma: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Ann Oncol 2021;32:298-308. National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology: B-Cell Lymphomas. Version 2.2025. Published February 10, 2025. Accessed December 5, 2025. Available at: https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/b-cell.pdf NCCN Jurczak W. Treatment of high-risk follicular lymphoma. Hemasphere 2019;3(Suppl):85-87. Al-Tourah AJ, Gill KK, Chhanabhai M, et al. Population-based analysis of incidence and outcome of transformed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. J Clin Oncol 2008;26:5165-5169. Conconi A, Ponzio C, Lobetti-Bodoni C, et al. Incidence, risk factors and outcome of histological transformation in follicular lymphoma. Br J Haematol 2012;157:188-196. Freedman A, Jacobsen E. Follicular lymphoma: 2020 update on diagnosis and management. Am J Hematol 2020;95:316-327. Link BK, Maurer MJ, Nowakowski GS, et al. Rates and outcomes of follicular lymphoma transformation in the immunochemotherapy era: a report from the University of Iowa/Mayo Clinic Specialized Program of Research Excellence Molecular Epidemiology Resource. J Clin Oncol 2013;31:3272-3278. Decision Resources Group. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Landscape & Forecast. 2020. Orphanet. Follicular lymphoma. Orphanet. Accessed December 5, 2025. https://www.orpha.net/en/disease/detail/545 Sehn LH, Luminari S, Scholz CW, Hübel K, Salar A, Paneesha S, Wahlin BE, Panayiotidis P, Lee HP, Jiménez Ubieto A, Sancho JM, Kim TM, Domingo Domenech E, Kumode T, Poh C, Thieblemont C, Deeren D, de Wit E, Arbushites M, Casadebaig ML, Trneny M. Tafasitamab plus lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma: results from a phase 3 study (inMIND). Blood. 2024;144(suppl 2):LBA-1. doi:10.1182/blood-2024-212970. Incyte Corporation. MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix) for injection, for intravenous use prescribing information. Wilmington, DE: Incyte Corporation; June 2025. Accessed December 5, 2025. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2025/761163s013lbl.pdf





CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344 F: 514.481.4116 Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com



