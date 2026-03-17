Organoid COMMONS Announces Formation of Governing Board, Appointment of Alliance Director, and Announces Open Call for New COMMONS Members

SEATTLE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organoid COMMONS (Consortium for Organoid Manufacturing, Measurement, Optimization, and Network for Standards) is pleased to announce formal establishment of its first Governing Board, appointment of an Alliance Director, and an open call for new COMMONS members.

The COMMONS was established to create a collaborative hub of technology leaders to help set global standards and implement workflows for organoid development, manufacturing, and characterization to drive regulatory acceptance of non-animal, iPSC-based tests. By driving application of these models in safety, efficacy, and toxicology studies, the consortium aims to accelerate pre-clinical development and provide a robust replacement for traditional animal testing of small and large molecule therapeutics and cell and gene therapies.

The initial Governing Board is composed of one representative from each of the eight Founding Members: Dr. Benjamin Fryer, Pluristyx; Dr. Marc Hendriks, Solesis; Dr. Evan Graham, BioLamina; Dr. Raluca Dumitru, Discovery Life Sciences; Dr. Shannon Eaker, XCell Biosciences; Dr. Steven Rees, Defined Bioscience; Ms. Christie Malone, Vitalant; and Dr. Sean Werner, BioLife Solutions. Pluristyx will initially serve as the Lead Member, managing core operations and inter-organizational activities, and Dr. Priya Baraniak from Pluristyx will serve as the first Alliance Director of the COMMONS.

The COMMONS strategy is to create a "three-pillar approach" that integrates the market-leading technologies of its members into reproducible workflows for organoids:

1. Standardized Cellular Material: High-quality, well-characterized induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), PluriForm™ Organoid Kits, and primary donor cells.

2. Defined Microenvironments: Advanced 3D biomaterial scaffolds, transfection reagents, and recombinant laminin matrices.

3. Scalable Manufacturing & Analytics: cGMP-grade media, reagents, cryopreservation solutions, and advanced tissue microenvironment platforms.

In response to significant industry interest in participating in Project Teams and contributing technology and guidance in setting the next generation of organoid and clinical testing standards, COMMONS is accepting applications for new members to join the consortium. The initial open call for new members is active through April 30, 2026. For more information on COMMONS and membership, contact Dr. Priya Baraniak per the media contact below.

About The Organoid COMMONS

The Organoid COMMONS is a collaborative consortium organized by Pluristyx to pioneer the future of drug discovery. It is designed to establish global standards for iPSC-derived organoids and build a comprehensive ecosystem that will revolutionize non-animal model research, accelerate therapeutic development, and bolster America’s global leadership in advanced biomanufacturing.

Media Contact:

Dr. Priya Baraniak

Alliance Director, Organoid COMMONS

Chief Commercial & Development Officer, Pluristyx Inc.

Email: priya@pluristyx.com