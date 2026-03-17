Neuroscale AI Secures $540,000 DoD SBIR Phase II (D2P2) Award to Advance Secure Multimodal AI for Federal Decision-Making

STERLING, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroscale AI, a provider of secure, agentic artificial intelligence solutions, announced today it has been awarded a $540,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), Digital Transformation Office (DTO). The award (Contract No. FA8604-25-C-B043), administered by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH, will support the development of a multimodal AI system designed to automate complex evaluation workflows for human resources, acquisition, and compliance functions.



Advancing Secure, Multimodal AI for Federal Workflows

Through this SBIR Phase II effort, Neuroscale AI will:

Deliver a containerized multimodal evaluation system capable of analyzing text, audio, and video.

Provide a rubric-based scoring engine to support structured and consistent assessments in interviews, proposal reviews, and compliance audits.

Develop an API integration package for secure test environments.

Produce interim and final reports, including pilot evaluations incorporating DoD end-user feedback.





The system is optimized for secure and air-gapped environments, designed to help federal teams reduce manual review burdens, improve consistency, and increase transparency in decision-making.



Executive Perspective

“Securing this SBIR Phase II award is a significant milestone for Neuroscale AI,” said Ishan Jadhwani, Founder and CEO of Neuroscale AI. “Our ARBI platform was built to process large volumes of information in seconds, reduce human bias, and bring clarity to complex evaluation workflows. With this effort, we look forward to developing secure AI systems that support the Department of Defense’s goals for faster, fairer, and more transparent decision processes.”



About Neuroscale AI

Neuroscale AI delivers secure, on-premise agentic AI solutions that transform how organizations assess, source, and manage talent and information. Its flagship platforms include:

ARBI – An AI copilot for rapid, unbiased evaluation of documents and videos.

Athena – Recruiter and candidate enablement, from AI-generated resumes to mock interviews.

Aurora – Personalized candidate and employee engagement powered by generative AI.





Together, these platforms enable government agencies and enterprises to accelerate hiring, procurement, and compliance processes while preserving fairness, transparency, and security. Learn more at www.neuroscale.ai.



Mandatory DoD Acknowledgment

This material is based upon work supported by the Department of Defense and the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) through the SBIR program under Contract No. FA8604-25-C-B043. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Defense or the OSD.

Contact:

Sayantani Nandy

sayantani.nandy@neuroscale.ai

