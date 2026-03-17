Fusemachines to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, today announced that management will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22–24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

During the conference, Fusemachines will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and discuss the Company’s strategic growth priorities.



To schedule a meeting with Fusemachines management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company’s investor relations contact at ir@fusemachines.com .



About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

Media Contact :

pr@fusemachines.com