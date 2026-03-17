Predictive Biomarkers Market to Reach USD 156.85 Billion by 2035; Rising Adoption of Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapies Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Biomarkers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Predictive Biomarkers Market size is estimated at USD 28.80 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 156.85 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.47% over 2026-2035.High adoption of precision medicine, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and high demand for targeted therapeutics are key factors fueling the growth of global predictive biomarkers market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 28.80 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 156.85 Billion

CAGR: 18.47% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Predictive Biomarkers Market is estimated at USD 9.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 50.31 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.01% over 2026-2035.The global predictive biomarkers market is dominated by the cardiovascular etiology predictive biomarkers market across the U.S., owing to developed healthcare infrastructure, high pharmaceutical research capabilities, and widespread precision medicine initiatives across the country.

Rising Adoption of Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapies to Propel Market Expansion Globally

Rapid growth of precision medicine and targeted therapeutic strategies is a key factor for growth of predictive biomarkers market. If you combine predictive biomarkers with top-notch oral administration, top-notch outcomes are guaranteed and unnecessary healthcare cost is minimized, and only those who would respond to the drug will receive it. Predictive biomarkers, including genomic alterations and protein expression levels, are now being utilized to prioritize therapeutic choices for targeted and immunotherapies in oncology. Pharmaceutical industry is adopting biomarker strategies earlier in the drug development process to improve clinical trial efficiency and maximize success of regulatory approval.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Guardant Health

Foundation Medicine

Exact Sciences Corporation

Myriad Genetics

NeoGenomics Laboratories

BioMérieux

Genomic Health

Tempus Labs

Natera Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Indication

In 2025, the largest predictive biomarkers market share, nearly 46.82% of total revenue–was captured by the cancer segment. This dominance is primarily due to the legacy of widespread application of predictive biomarkers in oncology used in identifying genetic mutations to direct targeted therapies or selecting patients for immunotherapy.The segment of neurological diseases is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the period from 2026 to 2035, registering a CAGR of 19.54%. The application of predictive biomarkers in neurology is expanding due to increasing research into both neurodegenerative disorder-associated biomarkers.

By Technology

Based on the application segment, the diagnostics accounted for the largest share of the total predictive biomarkers market, representi ng around 38.47% of the market in 2025 as predictive biomarker-driven diagnostic tests have become a standard approach for determining disease risk, treatment selection and monitoring of therapeutic responses.On the basis of segment, the personalized medicine segment registered the highest CAGR of 19.92% during the forecast period. The foundation for personalized medicine approaches is the consideration of predictive biomarkers that may allow us to individualize treatment based on genetic traits and disease characteristics.

By End User

In 2025, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest predictive biomarkers market share of about 41.68% of total revenue. These companies are adopting predictive biomarkers to streamline both drug discovery and development processes to de-risk late-stage clinical trials and shorten regulatory approval timelines. Diagnostics and research laboratories is likely to find lucrative growth opportunities in the global single cell analysis market on the account of the rapid advancements in the field of biotechnology and therapeutics and will emerge as the fastest growing end-user segment retaining a CAGR value of 19.33% through the forecast period.

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Predictive Biomarkers Market Segmentation

By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

By Technology

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Disease Risk Assessment

Others

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostics & Research Laboratories

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

Predictive Biomarkers Market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 19.85% from 2026 to 2035. Regional market growth is ultimately driven by rapid improvements in HC infrastructure, faster uptake of biotech research and establishment of genomic medicine programs.

The segment of predictive biomarkers market size in North America dominated the global market with 42.63% share in terms of revenue in 2025 It is likely that these market growth factors are related to the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, strong academic research institutions, and supportive regulatory environments.

Developments:

In March 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced next-generation sequencing panel designed to identify predictive biomarkers across multiple cancer types, improving personalized treatment selection.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced next-generation sequencing panel designed to identify predictive biomarkers across multiple cancer types, improving personalized treatment selection. In January 2025, Illumina Inc. introduced a high-throughput sequencing platform optimized for biomarker discovery in large-scale genomic research studies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING DYNAMICS & MARGIN STRUCTURE – helps you understand distribution margins across product types, regional price variations, and evolving pricing models impacting profitability and contract strategies.

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK – helps you evaluate adherence to global pharmaceutical regulations, cold chain standards, and policy support shaping operational efficiency and risk management.

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify the pace of digital transformation including AI-based forecasting, blockchain integration, and smart warehousing investments in healthcare logistics.

Predictive Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 156.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.47% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Predictive Biomarkers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

6. Predictive Biomarkers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Technology

7. Predictive Biomarkers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-user

8. Predictive Biomarkers Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

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