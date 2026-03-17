Mythic® Selects memBrain™ Technology from Silicon Storage Technology® for its Next Generation of Ultra-Low-Power Analog Processing Units

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mythic has chosen memBrain™ neuromorphic hardware intellectual property (IP) from Microchip Technology’s (Nasdaq: MCHP) Silicon Storage Technology® (SST®) subsidiary for its next-generation edge to enterprise Analog Processing Units (APUs). Mythic will utilize SST's SuperFlash embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) bitcells to deliver high levels of analog compute-in-memory (aCIM) performance per watt. The partnership enables Mythic to achieve 120 TOPS/watt inference processing for power-efficient AI acceleration at the edge and in the data center: Mythic's APUs are targeted to be up to 100 times more energy-efficient than conventional digital Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

One hundred fifty billion units of SST SuperFlash technology that Mythic is licensing have been shipped to date. SuperFlash technology is the de facto eNVM solution for a broad spectrum of industries including industrial, automotive, consumer and computing for critical data and code storage, and is licensed by all of the top ten semiconductor foundries worldwide.

“Mythic is pioneering innovative solutions in AI inference processing and AI sensor fusion for industrial, automotive and data center applications, effectively overcoming current AI power limitations,” said Mark Reiten, vice president of Microchip’s Edge AI business unit. “As the core memory technology for Mythic’s next-generation products, memBrain delivers significant power efficiency and high performance for both edge and data center applications.”

The memBrain cell features:

Up to 8 data bits per bitcell (8 bpc) storage

Single-digit nanoamp (nA) bitcell read current

10-year data retention at operating temperature

100,000 endurance cycles

Full state machine control of the 8 bpc multi-state write operation

Single cycle multiply-and-accumulate operations for aCIM



“Mythic selected SST after an industry-wide search of eNVM technologies and determined the memBrain cell technology best enabled us to achieve the ultra-low-power and high performance required by our customers,” said Dr. Taner Ozcelik, Mythic’s chief executive officer. “Additionally, the wide foundry availability of its industry-proven SuperFlash technology, coupled with the outstanding support of the SST engineering team has been invaluable during our product development cycle.”

SST’s memBrain technology has been developed and deployed in 40 nm and 28 nm foundry processes using production-ready SuperFlash memory. 22 nm memBrain development is planned to extend the technology roadmap. Designed to provide reliable, high-performance and low-power non-volatile storage directly on the chip, SuperFlash memory is widely used in applications that require fast access times, high endurance and data retention without the need for external memory components.

Pricing and Availability

Customers interested in SST’s memBrain solutions and SuperFlash technology should access the SST website or contact a regional SST sales executive for details. Those interested in Mythic’s products should visit the Mythic website or contact Taner Ozcelik at taner.ozcelik@mythic.ai .

Resources

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

About Silicon Storage Technology (SST):

Microchip Technology’s SST subsidiary is a leading provider of embedded flash technology. SST develops, designs, licenses and markets a diversified range of proprietary and patented SuperFlash memory technology solutions for the consumer, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. SST was founded in 1989, went public in 1995 and was acquired by Microchip in April 2010. SST is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit the SST website at www.sst.com .

About Mythic:

Mythic is ushering in a new era of accelerated computing with its Analog Processing Units (APUs)—a fundamentally different approach to AI inference that collapses compute and memory into a single plane. By overcoming the energy bottlenecks of traditional digital architectures, Mythic delivers unparalleled performance-per-watt across edge devices, autonomous systems, and data centers. Its investors include DCVC, NEA, Atreides, S3 Ventures, Softbank KR, Future Ventures, Honda Motors, Lockheed Martin, One Madison Group, and Linse Capital, among others. Learn more at www.mythic.ai .

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, Silicon Storage Technology, SST and SuperFlash are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. memBrain is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Partner Media Contact: Reader Inquiries: Brian Thorsen Hannah Chen 1-888-624-7435 480-792-7182 hannah.chen@mythic.ai brian.thorsen@microchip.com





This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.