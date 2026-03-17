TON Strategy Company Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to holding Toncoin ($TON), will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
TON Strategy management will host the presentation.
Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0789
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13759275
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.
A replay of the call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 14, 2026.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13759275
About TON Strategy Company
TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.
In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.
Investor Relations and Media Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
TONX@gateway-grp.com