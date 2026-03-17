Early Warning News Release of 1567208 B.C. Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 16, 2026, 1567208 B.C. Ltd. (the “Acquiror”) acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Issuer”) by way of a court-approved statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”) in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement dated December 14, 2025 among the Acquiror, the Issuer and REM Aggregator, LLC.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Acquiror acquired 44,464,972 Shares, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Shares, at a price of US$3.65 (approximately C$5.011) in cash per Share. In aggregate, the consideration payable to former holders of Quipt Shares is approximately US$162,297,147.80 (approximately C$222,606,767.921). Immediately prior to completion of the Arrangement, the Acquiror owned no Shares.

The head office address of the Issuer is 1019 Town Drive, Wilder, Kentucky, U.S.A. 41076.

The Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. The Issuer will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws in all of the provinces or territories in Canada in which it is a reporting issuer.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report that will be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please contact:

Brandon Sucaldito, +1 (973) 689-5582

Director of 1567208 B.C. Ltd.

Suite 2900 – 550 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3

1 Based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate on March 13, 2026 being USD/CAD 1.3716.