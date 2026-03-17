SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES THE PIRATE PLAN: A FOUR-YEAR MODEL CONNECTING THE LIBERAL ARTS TO POST-GRADUATE OUTCOMES

Georgetown, Texas, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwestern University, well-known for academic excellence and long recognized for strong graduate outcomes and a rigorous liberal arts education, is introducing a new approach designed to make student success even more intentional and visible. The Pirate Plan is a university-wide, four-year student success model that fully integrates career development into the liberal arts experience.

Beginning in their first semester, every student is paired with a dedicated Student Success Coach who provides individual guidance to students exploring academic interests, gaining real-world experience, and utilizing Career Center resources to prepare for life after graduation. Through the Pirate Plan, students follow a clear, connected pathway that weaves together academics, student life, campus involvement, and career preparation throughout all four years.

“The Pirate Plan makes the path clearer,” said Laura Skandera Trombley, president of Southwestern University. “This is a university-wide commitment to ensuring that every student connects their academic experience to meaningful lives and great careers from the moment they arrive. A liberal arts education should prepare students for a lifetime of careers. The Pirate Plan ensures they leave Southwestern ready for both.”

A defining pillar of the Pirate Plan is personalized support. Each incoming Southwestern student is paired with a Student Success Coach throughout all four years. Student Success Coaches provide ongoing guidance, so students make informed decisions about majors, extracurricular experiences, and career pathways.

“Southwestern has a long track record of strong outcomes for its graduates, including nearly 100% rates of employment and graduate school admission,” said Adrian D. Ramirez, director of the Center for Career & Professional Development. “By bringing together academics, student life, and career preparation into a clear four-year pathway, the Pirate Plan provides students and families with greater clarity, direction, and confidence in the college experience.”

This innovative approach reflects Southwestern University’s commitment to advancing the liberal arts in the 21st century—combining academic rigor with intentional exploration and experience. The result is an education that prepares students to adapt, contribute, and move forward with confidence.

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SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

In the midst of the “Silicon Hills” near Austin, Texas, Southwestern University, founded in 1840 as the first institution of higher learning in Texas, offers unparalleled learning experiences and career opportunities. Our graduates serve as artists and scholars, Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists and noted authors, senators and congressmen, scientists and physicians—leaders in their fields. Southwestern continues to advance a bold vision for the future through the development of a 560-acre district contiguous to campus, creating a liberal arts–inspired community that integrates learning, living, and innovation in ways unmatched in higher education. At the center of the Southwestern Experience is the Pirate Plan, a four-year framework connecting academics, experiences, and career preparation. With a dedicated Student Success Coach, students gain hands-on experience, build networks, and graduate with clarity about what comes next. As Southwestern approaches its third century, it continues to build on its legacy as a national leader in liberal arts education—preparing graduates not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of impact.

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