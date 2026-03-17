Esperion to Present Two New Analyses from CLEAR Outcomes Clinical Trial at the American College of Cardiology 2026 Annual Scientific Session

Reviews Bempedoic Acid as Therapeutic Option for Diverse Patient Populations in Need of Alternatives to Statins in Cardiovascular Risk Management

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation in moderated poster sessions at the upcoming American College of Cardiology’s 2026 Annual Scientific Session (ACC.26) taking place March 28-30, 2026 in New Orleans, LA.

“ACC.26 provides an important platform to share new insights from the CLEAR Outcomes trial among an audience of the world’s leading cardiologists,” said Sheldon Koenig, Chief Executive Officer of Esperion. “These analyses deepen our understanding of cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with other co-morbidities who are often underrepresented in traditional studies and reinforce our mission to deliver meaningful therapeutic options for diverse patient populations who need alternatives to statins.”

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Presenter: Bempedoic Acid and Incidence of Stroke Among Statin-Intolerant

Patients: An Analysis of The Clear Outcomes Trial

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Moderated Poster Theatre 06, Posters, Hall E

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 4:18 – 4:25 pm ET

C. Pires Zingano, D. Brennan, M. Li, W. Sasiela, L. Bloedon, S.E.

Nissen, L.J. Laffin

Carolina Pires Zingano, MD (Cleveland Clinic)

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Presenter:

Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with Autoimmune

or Inflammatory Diseases: An Analysis of the Clear Outcomes Trial

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Moderated Poster Theater 05, Posters, Hall E

Sunday, March 29, 2026, 9:30 – 9:37 am ET

B. Frison Spiazzi, B. Weber, D. Brennan, L. Bloedon, M. Li, S.E. Nissen, L.J.

Laffin

Bernardo Frison Spiazzi, MD (Cleveland Clinic)



Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative cardiometabolic and rare/orphan disease therapies. The Company leverages deep domain expertise in ACLY biology to develop and commercialize transformative medicines for patients worldwide. Esperion currently markets two oral, once-daily, non-statin therapies for patients struggling to maintain their low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

With a broad U.S. commercial infrastructure and global approvals across more than 40 countries, Esperion is well positioned to serve as a partner-of-choice for global innovators seeking U.S. market access through acquisition, in-license, co-promotion and revenue share opportunities. In tandem, the Company is advancing its leadership in ACLY biology to build a diversified pipeline of novel product candidates, including treatments for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and renal diseases. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X .

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alina Venezia

investorrelations@esperion.com

(734) 887-3903