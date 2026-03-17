Daxor Corporation to Showcase Next-Generation Portable Blood Volume Analyzer at ACC.26; Highlighting Clinical Outcomes and Reduced Readmissions

Oak Ridge, TN, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces its participation as an exhibitor at the American College of Cardiology (ACC.26) Annual Scientific Session in New Orleans, LA, March 28–30, 2026.

Daxor will showcase its new, rapid, portable Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA). As the only FDA-cleared diagnostic providing greater than 95% accurate, direct quantification of a patient’s total blood, plasma, and red cell volume, the BVA replaces subjective guesswork with definitive data. This precision is a critical benefit of BVA, particularly for health systems navigating the $3.5 billion annual Medicare burden of heart failure readmissions in the United States.

“The most expensive patient is the one who comes back,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor CEO and President. “Our BVA system replaces clinical guesswork with objective data, allowing teams to optimize fluid management and discharge timing. Peer-reviewed studies demonstrate that BVA-guided care results in a 56% reduction in 30-day readmissions and an 82% reduction in 30-day mortality, delivering a transformative value proposition that aligns the interests of clinicians, hospital administrators, and payers alike.”

Daxor is exhibiting at Booth #1557, where it will demonstrate how its portable technology is poised to scale across inpatient and outpatient care environments.

About American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards, and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com|www.coreir.com