zSpace, Inc. Announces Additional $4.3 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Issuance

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, today announced that it has issued an additional $4,301,075 senior secured convertible note to an institutional investor pursuant to the terms of its previously announced securities purchase agreement.

The additional note was issued on March 16, 2026 under the company’s previously announced senior secured convertible note financing, originally entered into on April 10, 2025. Under that agreement, the company initially issued a senior secured convertible note in the original principal amount of $13,978,495, which closed on April 11, 2025.

The newly issued note is convertible into shares of the company’s common stock.

zSpace intends to use the net proceeds from the additional note to repay outstanding debt, enhance the company’s working capital position and support general corporate purposes.

This financing is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its capital structure and maintain financial flexibility while continuing to invest in its immersive learning platform.

About zSpace, Inc.

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the issuance of the additional note and the company’s financial and operational plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, the company’s ability to manage its capital structure, and other risks detailed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. zSpace undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director,zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc. Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com