Byrna Technologies To Attend 38th Annual ROTH Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, will be participating at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held March 22-24, 2026, at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Company CEO Conn Davis and Founder Bryan Ganz are attending and will also be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or Byrna’s investor relations team at BYRN@gateway-grp.com.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com