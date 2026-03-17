UPDATE: ARKO Petroleum Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 30, 2026

RICHMOND, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC) (“APC” or the “Company”), one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors by gallons in North America, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 30, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

APC’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-8306

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8481

Webcast: APC’s Q4 2025 Earnings Call

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Monday, April 27, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 660-6853

International replay number: (201) 612-7415

Replay ID: 13759339

A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at https://www.arkopetroleum.com/news-events/ir-calendar. We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET start time.

About ARKO Petroleum Corp.

ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC) is a growth-oriented, fuel distribution company and one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors by gallons in North America, supplying approximately 2 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in approximately 3,500 locations in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern, and Southwestern United States. We are engaged in (i) wholesale activity, which includes the supply of fuel to gas stations operated by third-party dealers, (ii) fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations) and the issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites, and (iii) the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of the retail convenience stores that sell fuel operated by ARKO Corp., our parent company (Nasdaq: ARKO), one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.