Haitian Immigrant’s Journey of Love and Consequences in FOUND -- Just Published!

Charleston, SC, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In FOUND, K JOSEPH introduces readers to Katiana, affectionately known as Kat, a Haitian immigrant striving to carve out a life in a new country. Navigating the complexities of identity, survival, and love, Kat's journey is both poignant and relatable. When she meets Zach, their connection is electric, igniting a passionate affair that feels like a brief escape from her struggles. However, what begins as a fleeting moment soon reveals the harsh reality that one-time affairs rarely come without consequences. As Kat grapples with the aftermath of their intense relationship, she must confront the choices that will shape her future.



Kat's world is a delicate balance of ambition and reality, where each day presents new challenges. The laughter they shared and the stolen moments spent together are vivid reminders of the joy that love can bring. Yet, as their paths diverge, the weight of their brief encounter lingers, forcing Kat to face the repercussions of her desires.



Key themes in FOUND include:

- The complexities of immigrant identity

- The fleeting nature of passion

- The consequences of love and desire

- The search for belonging

- The struggle between ambition and survival



K Joseph structures the narrative with a keen understanding of the human experience, crafting a story that resonates deeply. “Love can be both a refuge and a reckoning,” K Joseph notes, capturing the essence of Kat’s journey.

What will Kat discover about herself as she navigates the aftermath of her choices?



FOUND is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. Interviews with K Joseph are available upon request.

For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Katiana Writes | A Kat’s Tale

TikTok: katiana.writes.a

Website: www.katianawrites.com

About the Author: K Joseph is a devoted Christian, a proud mom, and a seasoned dog lover. She navigates the wild streets of New York City with a Bible in one hand and a leash in the other. Faith keeps her grounded, caffeine keeps her moving, and even driving without cursing has become its own spiritual exercise.

In FOUND, K Joseph explores faith, family, and the everyday miracles woven into life’s chaos. It’s a story of love found, love tested, and the connections that shape us—messy, complicated, and worth holding onto.

Media Contact: katiana.joseph@hotmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, K JOSEPH

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