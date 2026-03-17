Rapid7 Advances 2026 PACT Partner Program to Strengthen Partner Led Go-to-Market and Profitability

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, announced 2026 updates to its PACT Partner Program designed to strengthen alignment between Rapid7 and its partner ecosystem and accelerate scalable growth through the channel. Rapid7 has long believed that tight Go-to-Market (GTM) alignment with partners is essential to delivering customer outcomes. The 2026 program updates introduce new partner tier differentiation, simplified deal motions, and enhanced program economics to make it easier for partners and Rapid7 teams to engage customers together and deliver value faster.

As demand for AI integrated cybersecurity operations and outcome-driven cybersecurity solutions continues to grow, organizations increasingly rely on trusted partners to help implement and operationalize security programs. The 2026 PACT updates reinforce Rapid7’s commitment to building a highly aligned partner ecosystem, where shared engagement models, clear attribution, and predictable economics enable partners and Rapid7 teams to win together.

“Partners are central to how we go to market,” said Suzanne Swanson, vice president of global channel partnerships at Rapid7. “Our focus is on building tight alignment across engagement models, economics, and execution so partners can grow with us and deliver meaningful outcomes for customers. The 2026 PACT updates make it simpler and more predictable for partners to build and scale their security practices with Rapid7.”

The new PACT framework supports partners delivering MDR and other recurring security services where consistency and margin clarity are critical. Additional key updates to the program include:

Platinum Partner Tier: Introduces a top-tier designation for strategic partners that consistently deliver outstanding performance, customer impact, and engagement.

Introduces a top-tier designation for strategic partners that consistently deliver outstanding performance, customer impact, and engagement. Updated Deal Motions : Aligns the program around two primary deal motions: Deal Registration for partner-sourced opportunities and Co-Sell for Rapid7-sourced opportunities. Earlier partner engagement and clearer attribution reduce ambiguity and simplify execution.

: Aligns the program around two primary deal motions: Deal Registration for partner-sourced opportunities and Co-Sell for Rapid7-sourced opportunities. Earlier partner engagement and clearer attribution reduce ambiguity and simplify execution. Improved Program Economics: Offers more competitive partner economics for partner-sourced deals. Supported by simplified deal motions, product category alignment, and faster quoting, these enhancements deliver greater predictability and stronger margins.

Offers more competitive partner economics for partner-sourced deals. Supported by simplified deal motions, product category alignment, and faster quoting, these enhancements deliver greater predictability and stronger margins. Tech Champion Program: Establishes a structured enablement and engagement framework for partner sales engineers, including early roadmap visibility and technical collaboration to strengthen alignment in complex MDR and exposure management opportunities.

Together, these updates reinforce Rapid7’s commitment to building a channel ecosystem defined by simplicity, accountability, and shared long-term growth.

Saepio is one of Rapid7’s inaugural platinum partners. Paul Mullen, cybersecurity vendor manager at Saepio, commented: “Being recognized as a Rapid7 Platinum Partner is a milestone that reflects the strength of our partnership over the past 8-plus years. Our relationship with Rapid7 has always been built on more than business performance. It is grounded in a strong cultural alignment, a shared strategic direction, and mutual ambitions for continued growth.”

For further information on the new Rapid7 PACT Partner Program, visit rapid7.com/partners.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Stacey Holleran

Sr. Manager, Global Communications

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804