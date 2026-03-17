Meltwater’s Antony Cousins Named to PRWeek’s AI 25: Class of 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, announced Antony Cousins, VP of Product, has been named to PRWeek’s AI Top 25 list for 2026. The annual list spotlights the biggest communications technology players advancing artificial intelligence across the PR industry. This recognition is Cousins’ third inclusion on the list, having also been recognized in 2023 and 2024.

Previously known as the Dashboard 25, PRWeek’s ‘AI 25’ recognizes the top 25 professionals from AI companies, agencies and client organizations who are leading the charge in pushing the boundaries of what AI is capable of. Previously, John Box, CEO of Meltwater, was named to the list in 2021 and 2022, underscoring the company’s ongoing leadership at the intersection of AI and communications.

Advancing AI for the Future of Communications

“I’m genuinely thankful for the recognition which reflects the incredible team I work with at Meltwater,” said Cousins. “As a communicator myself, I care deeply about this profession. Our engineers, product leaders, and researchers challenge and inspire each other to build AI that’s thoughtful, impactful and specifically designed to meet communicators’ needs. I’m fortunate to work in an environment where leadership is truly engaged, curious, and committed to ensuring we get AI right for our customers in ways that drive real results.”

Turning AI Innovation Into Teammates for Communicators

Since joining Meltwater in 2025, Cousins has helped advance the company’s integration of AI across its suite of solutions to transform media and social intelligence into actionable insights for PR and communications teams. He has played a key role in major innovations including the launch of Mira , the award winning agentic user experience which was a first for the industry and has since been recognised by OpenAI for processing over 10 billion tokens. He also led the first integration with Microsoft Teams, bringing media intelligence to a broader audience, and oversaw the integration of ‘semantic’ search – an initiative tied to Meltwater’s multi-million dollar investment in solving one of the industry’s most fundamental challenges: Boolean search.



“We’re attracting the best AI talent in the industry which is a testament to the level of investment we’re making in advancing AI across our platform,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “By bringing together world-class engineers, data scientists and product leaders, we’re reshaping how communications teams discover insights, measure impact and make decisions.”

Industry Recognition Reflects Meltwater’s AI Momentum

Meltwater has also been shortlisted for the 2026 PRWeek Global Awards in the “Best PR Software or AI Platform” category, further underscoring the company’s momentum in AI innovation. The award recognizes PR software or AI platforms that demonstrate ease of use, creativity and measurable return on investment for agencies and in-house teams. The PRWeek Global Awards celebrate the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and communications professionals worldwide across 33 categories.

For more information, please contact:

Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

pr@meltwater.com