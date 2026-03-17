Verity and CIBO Partner to Deliver End-to-End 45Z Compliance Solution for Biofuel Producers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity Holdings, LLC (“Verity”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), and CIBO Technologies, Inc. (“CIBO”), a leading data and analytics platform for agriculture, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an end-to-end data and verification solution connecting farm-level practices to fuel production. The collaboration is designed to enable biofuel producers to generate verified carbon intensity (“CI”) scores and audit-ready documentation that is required to capture value under Section 45Z of the United States Internal Revenue Code, known as the Clean Fuel Production Credit.

As clean fuel markets evolve, biofuel producers must increasingly demonstrate traceable, auditable connections from feedstock sourcing through fuel production to be able to utilize credits such as the 45Z tax credit. Because of the value of the 45Z credit scales with verified reductions in CI, producers need systems capable of linking real-world agricultural practices with fuel production data and regulatory reporting.

Biofuels typically participate in multiple markets and credit programs, each with different compliance and reporting requirements. These include the Section 45Z credit, Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulations, California and other state Low Carbon Fuel Standards, and emerging voluntary carbon market registries.

Together, Verity and CIBO aim to help the renewable fuel production supply chain (including ethanol producers, grain elevators, processors, and farmers) collect and convert verified farm-level and operational data into traceable environmental attributes that support participation in these markets.

“By combining CIBO’s independent, verified agricultural data, boots-on-the-ground farmer engagement, and streamlined program execution with Verity’s operational and regulatory integrity, we can offer ethanol producers an end-to-end, trusted pathway to clean fuel credit markets,” said Sunand Menon, Executive Chairman and CEO of CIBO Technologies. “Through CIBO’s Trusted Advisor Network, which connects with growers across millions of acres in the United States, we help biofuel producers accelerate grower participation while supporting consistent measurement, reporting, and data integrity across the supply chain.”

“This partnership closes a critical gap for biofuel producers preparing for 45Z,” said Kimberly Bowron, president at Verity. “Companies need more than analytics and estimated CI scores. They need a credible, auditable system that connects what actually happens in the field to what gets reported, verified, and monetized. Verity provides the compliance-grade system of record, and CIBO enables the field-level data and grower engagement to make that system work at scale.”

About CIBO

CIBO Technologies uses science, data, and artificial intelligence to transform agriculture and deliver better outcomes for farmers, businesses, governments, and the environment. The company’s proprietary agricultural technology platform provides datasets, analytics, and program management capabilities that support profitable and sustainable food and fuel systems while reducing reporting burdens on farmers and improving data integrity. Through its Trusted Advisor Network, which connects with growers across millions of acres in the United States, CIBO supports field-level data collection and grower participation aligned with regulatory and voluntary market requirements. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, CIBO’s platform has been recognized by organizations including TIME and Fast Company.

About Verity

Verity Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gevo, Inc., provides a digital measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) platform that brings traceability and carbon accounting to agricultural, fuel, and carbon market supply chains. By connecting farm practices, feedstock sourcing, and fuel production data, Verity delivers verified carbon intensity calculations and audit-ready reporting for low-carbon fuel regulations and voluntary carbon markets.

For more information, see www.veritytracking.com.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world’s first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo’s market-driven “pay-for-performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the expected platform of CIBO and Verity, Verity’s technology and platform attributes, the requirements to claim 45Z credits; the ability of Verity to provide the necessary information for 45Z credit claims, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contacts:

Verity & Gevo Media Contact

Heather L. Manuel

VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships

PR@gevo.com

CIBO Media Contact

media@cibotechnologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7b7c118-2c16-48de-bc02-c52d0820a75d