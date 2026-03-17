CoRegen, Inc. Publishes Promising New Data Highlighting SRC-3 Engineered Regulatory T Cells as New Immunotherapy Platform

Peer-reviewed study demonstrates tumor-eradicating activity and durable anti-tumor immunity in multiple preclinical solid tumor models

Findings support the potential of SRC-3 gene disrupted regulatory T cells to expand the therapeutic impact of next-generation cell therapies

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoRegen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel treatments for patients impacted by some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, today announced the publication of research conducted at the Baylor College of Medicine describing how the disruption of steroid receptor coactivator 3 (SRC-3) expression in regulatory T cells (Treg cells) can reprogram the tumor immune microenvironment and enable the immune system to eliminate multiple solid tumors. The article, titled, “Steroid receptor coactivator 3-deficient regulatory T cells eradicate multiple solid tumors in syngeneic mouse models,” was published in the open access, peer-reviewed journal, OncoImmunology. One of the lead researchers, Sang Jun Han, PhD, Director of Lab Research, CoRegen, describes how selectively eliminating SRC-3 in Treg cells reprograms their function, shifting them from immunosuppressive regulators to promoters of anti-tumor immunity without inducing immune-related toxicities, a finding demonstrated across multiple preclinical tumor models including breast cancer, glioblastoma, melanoma, and lung cancer.

The full paper can be accessed here.

SRC-3 co-regulates cell behavior that controls immune response. When knocked out, the expression of several genes involved in Treg signaling is altered, ultimately enhancing the immune system’s ability to combat cancer without causing pathological autoimmune reactions. This unique mechanism of action allows immune effector cells to recognize, attack, and kill cancer by allowing CD8+, CD4+ and NK tumor-killing effector cells to infiltrate into tumors. The SRC-3 engineered Treg cells block pathogenic tumor-protective transcriptional programs in the Treg cell, thereby altering the tumor microenvironment in a way that supports tumor destruction by the patient’s own immune system.

"We are delighted to have these findings that support our SRC-3 technology published in such a well-respected journal,” said Suneet Varma, Chairman of the Board, CoRegen. “This research highlights a powerful new way to harness the immune system against cancer by reprogramming Treg cells so that tumors cannot evade immune attack. If these findings translate to patients, engineering SRC-3 disrupted Treg cells could represent a watershed moment for therapies capable of eradicating multiple, difficult-to-treat cancers while avoiding many of the immune-related side effects seen with current immunotherapies.”

David Lonard, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of CoRegen and Professor of Molecular & Cell Biology at the Baylor College of Medicine, added, “This publication provides important proof-of-concept data showing that selectively targeting SRC-3 in Treg cells can reprogram the tumor microenvironment to drive potent anti-tumor activity. The eradication and durable immune protection observed across multiple solid tumor models strongly support the translational potential of CoRegen’s lead program.”

CoRegen remains on track to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for its lead candidate in Spring 2026 and initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial thereafter.

About CoRegen

CoRegen is pioneering a novel approach to cancer treatment by targeting the SRC-3 gene in Regulatory T (Treg) cells, a type of adoptive cell therapy (ACT), enabling the immune system to recognize and eliminate solid tumors. Research from the O’Malley Lab at Baylor College of Medicine has shown that genetically modified Treg cells alter their behavior, allowing them to penetrate tumors, release cytokines, and recruit immune cells to eradicate tumors in preclinical models.

About Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine is a health sciences university that creates knowledge and applies science and discoveries to further education, healthcare, and community service locally and globally. Dr. Bert O’Malley is the Tom Thompson Distinguished Leadership Professor of Molecular and Cellular Biology and Chancellor at Baylor College of Medicine.

About Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT)

Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) is a form of immunotherapy in which a patient's own immune cells (or those from a donor) are collected, modified or expanded outside the body, and then infused back into the patient to help the immune system fight diseases, such as cancer.

About Regulatory T (Treg) Cells

Regulatory T (Treg) cells are a specialized subset of T cells, which are part of the immune system. Their primary role is to maintain immune system balance by suppressing excessive immune responses and preventing autoimmune diseases, where the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues. However, these Treg cells can also be co-opted by cancers to evade attack by the immune system, leading to tumor progression and metastatic disease. CoRegen engineers Treg cells so the cancer cells can no longer evade the body’s immune system, freeing the immune system to attack and eliminate the cancer cells.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

amielach@lifescicomms.com