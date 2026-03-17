Nuwellis Completes Acquisition of Rendiatech

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Rendiatech, Inc., an Israeli-based developer of automated kidney function monitoring technology designed to support clinical decision-making in critically ill patients. Rendiatech has no commercial operations and was formed to acquire certain assets of RenalSense Ltd. following its bankruptcy proceedings; the Company purchased Rendiatech primarily to gain access to such assets.

The purchase expands Nuwellis’ capabilities across the cardiorenal continuum by adding diagnostic monitoring technology that complements the company’s Aquadex SmartFlow® System, which is designed to remove excess fluid in patients experiencing fluid overload.

Continuous renal monitoring is an important clinical tool for assessing kidney function and acute kidney injury (AKI) in critically ill patients. Rendiatech’s technology enables automated, continuous renal monitoring with real-time data capture, replacing manual collection and intermittent readings. The platform provides clinicians with timely insights that can support earlier intervention and establishes a foundation for future expansion into advanced renal analytics and broader kidney function assessment.

“With the addition of Rendiatech, we are expanding Nuwellis’ ability to support clinicians managing complex fluid balance conditions and acute kidney injury risk,” said John Erb, Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. “By combining real-time kidney function monitoring with targeted fluid removal, we are strengthening our role in helping hospitals identify patients earlier and manage fluid balance more precisely.”

“Urine output is a critical indicator of kidney function and fluid balance in hospitalized patients,” said Stuart Goldstein, MD, Nuwellis’ Director of Clinical Strategy and Director of the Center for Acute Care Nephrology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. “Automated monitoring that provides continuous, reliable data can improve the accuracy and consistency of this measurement, helping clinicians better understand changes in kidney function as they occur.”

The acquisition supports Nuwellis’ strategy to expand its solutions for patients across cardiac surgery, critical care, and cardiorenal populations where fluid management plays an important role in patient outcomes.

Additional details regarding the transaction have been included in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company advancing precision fluid management technologies across the cardiorenal continuum. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

Leah McMullen

Director of Communications

Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com