ZenaTech Develops Low-Cost, Single-Use Autonomous Interceptor Drone for ZenaDrone’s Counter-UAS System for US Defense, Middle East, and Ukraine Use

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its ZenaDrone subsidiary has initiated development of a prototype for a small, one-way interceptor drone designed to stop hostile drones by physically intercepting them in flight. The prototype, called Interceptor-P1, is an autonomous and expendable vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL)-design drone that can be added to the company’s counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) defense system offering dramatically lower costs than traditional air munitions.

The drone addresses a critical asymmetry in modern warfare. Adversaries routinely deploy low-cost commercial and military drones at scale, while conventional intercept solutions, including surface-to-air missiles and laser systems, carry costs that are orders of magnitude higher than the threats they defeat. The Interceptor-P1 prototype is being purpose-built to reverse this equation.

“The drone threat on modern battlefields is accelerating faster than legacy defense budgets can absorb. Our Interceptor-P1 is being developed to give military and security forces an affordable, scalable answer by creating an interceptor and anti-drone system for a new world of asymmetric warfare,” said Shaun Passley, PhD, ZenaTech CEO. “Our strategy is to offer defense customers a full-spectrum of counter-drone solutions based on persistent maritime patrol with the ZenaDrone 2000 and IQ Glider launch station. Our emerging technologies are also forming a comprehensive, layered, counter-UAS ecosystem for land, sea, and littoral environments with the expendable point-intercept capabilities of the Interceptor P-1. This is exactly the kind of integrated, cost-effective capability that modern defense procurement demands.”

With versatile launch options planned, including ground, vehicle, and maritime deployment via the company’s IQ Glider, maritime drone platform, the Interceptor P-1 is being built to respond rapidly across multiple environments. By offering scalable interception capabilities, it is designed to help defense forces protect critical infrastructure, manage enemy drone swarms, and complement existing air defense systems as a strategic addition to ZenaDrone counter-UAS platform.

The company is targeting an initial prototype completion in the upcoming months and will provide further updates on product development, regulatory milestones, and defense and government agency engagement and pilots as progress continues.

The global counter-UAS market is growing at over 25% per year, projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030 according to Markets and Markets, driven by intensifying drone warfare in multiple active theaters and the proliferation of commercially available drones repurposed for battlefield use. ZenaTech management believes the company is positioning the Intercept P-1 for future procurement contract opportunities with allied governments, NATO partners, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) defense customers.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive speed, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for surveying, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications.

Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for power washing and inspections use in commercial and government sectors, and the IQ Quad is for land surveys.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors, and Media:

Linda Montgomery

ZenaTech

312-241-1415

investors@zenatech.com

Investors:

Michael Mason

CORE IR

investors@zenatech.com

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management’s expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech’s growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “seek”, “is/are likely to”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech’s expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech’s anticipated cash needs and it’s needs for additional financing; ZenaTech’s intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech’s expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech’s ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed ‎‎‎with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎