Genius Group CEO Roger Hamilton Buys 300,000 Company Shares on the Open Market

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it has received notice that its CEO and Founder, Roger Hamilton, has made a further purchase of the Company’s shares at market price.

Mr. Hamilton notified the Company he purchased 300,000 of the Company’s shares on March 13, 2025 on the open market, at an average price of $0.37 per share. Mr. Hamilton has purchased a total of 5.5 million shares of the company for a total of US$2.9 million over a series of seven separate transactions since January 2024.

Mr. Hamilton said “Insider purchases of the company have been restricted this year through to the filing of our 20-F annual filing this week. I’m pleased to have completed a further purchase of shares of Genius Group as soon as permitted, expressing my ongoing commitment and confidence in the Company’s future. I look forward to executing our 2026 plan with our team and thank our long-term shareholders for your ongoing support in our Company.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai