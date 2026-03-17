SoPro Real Estate Solutions Announces Expansion of Home Buying Services

Kenosha, WI, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoPro Real Estate Solutions, a specialized home-buying company, is happy to announce the expansion of its cash home buyer services in Kenosha to Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, and beyond.



With extensive experience in the local real estate market, knowledge of neighborhood trends, and a professional team committed to maximizing a homeowner’s cash offer based on their location, the recent expansion by SoPro Real Estate Solutions highlights the company’s dedication to helping individuals sell their homes with confidence, fast, and for cash.



“SoPro Real Estate Solutions is Kenosha‘s most respected house-buying service. Our team of licensed contractors has 25+ years of experience, so when we say we buy houses as-is, we mean it! Leave behind whatever you don’t want. Forget about repairs. Sell Your House Fast In Kenosha directly to a team with proven results and real cash,” said a spokesperson for the company.



Offering homeowners an alternative to the traditional real estate method for selling their duplexes, townhouses, condos, mobile homes, commercial properties, or vacant land, SoPro Real Estate Solutions buys houses in all situations, delivers guaranteed cash offers within 24 hours, and closes in as little as 7 days.



The company enables homeowners to skip the commissions, open houses, and uncertainties that typically come with home sales and instead receive a simple solution tailored to their specific situation and timelines, focused on honesty, transparency, and ensuring no hidden fees or last-minute reductions.



The simple 4-step process at SoPro Real Estate Solutions includes:

Tell the team about the property

First, homeowners contact the team online or by calling, where they will be asked a few basic questions about their house and situation.

Home evaluation

The team will schedule a quick appointment to visit the house and confirm what is needed to make a fair cash offer.

Receive an all-cash offer

SoPro Real Estate Solutions will present its no-obligation cash offer and explain everything so every homeowner fully understands the proposal.

Close at a local title company

The final step involves the team buying the house quickly and closing with a reputable title company in Kenosha, WI.



“Selling your house the traditional way involves endless waiting, and buyer financing often falls through,” added the spokesperson for the company. “SoPro removes these uncertainties with guaranteed cash offers. When you sell your house to us, we buy fast in any condition, so you avoid repair negotiations and appraisal issues. Our cash purchases close on schedule every time.”



SoPro Real Estate Solutions encourages homeowners to visit its website to learn more about its cash homebuyer services today.



About SoPro Real Estate Solutions



Established in 2010 by licensed contractors with 25+ years of experience, Matthew Hedstrom and Don Taylor, SoPro Real Estate Solutions is a specialized home-buying company that buys houses for cash quickly, easily, and risk-free. With a team of licensed contractors and real estate agents, the company provides options to purchase homes in any condition.



More Information



To learn more about SoPro Real Estate Solutions and the expansion of its cash home buyer services in Kenosha to Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, and beyond, please visit the website at https://www.sellfastwithus.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/sopro-real-estate-solutions-announces-expansion-of-home-buying-services/