Former Peloton and Equinox Design Leader Cecilia Farooqi Joins Noom as Head of Product Design

PRINCETON, N.J., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading behavior change company, today announced that Cecilia Farooqi has joined as VP of Product Design. In this role, Farooqi will lead Noom’s design and content organization, unifying clinical care and behavior change into seamless digital experiences that drive engagement and lasting health outcomes for millions.

“Our mission at Noom is to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer—every day. We do this with highly engaging member experiences to achieve behavior change, paired with clinical support. Our data shows that those who engage more with the Noom app show greater progress against their goals and achieve greater health outcomes, especially for those combining medication and habit building with Noom,” said Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer at Noom. “Cecilia has built a career designing experiences that increase and sustain engagement and motivate people to show up for their health every day. Her intuitive, user-first mindset will be instrumental as we continue bringing together Noom’s unparalleled behavior change program and clinical care into one seamless member experience.”

Farooqi has spent her career at the intersection of design and human health, building products that meaningfully improve how people feel and live. Prior to joining Noom, Farooqi was Senior Director of Product Design at Peloton, where she oversaw the design teams that created digital experiences connecting the company’s fitness ecosystem across Bike, Tread, and Row, which helped members stay motivated and engaged with their fitness routines through personalized guidance and interactive training programs. Prior to Peloton, Farooqi led design at WebMD and its physician-focused platform Medscape, and previously built the in-house product design organization at Equinox, where she led the design of its member app and broader digital ecosystem.

“Noom’s focus on behavior change and commitment to empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer is inspiring,” said Farooqi. “Design plays a critical role in meeting people where they are and making their changes feel achievable and sustainable. I view my role as a bridge-builder between product and member, and I’m excited to work with the incredible Noom team to create experiences that keep people invested in their own health as they pursue better lives.”

About Noom: Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care and longevity medicine, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes prevention programs. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been recognized on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, as well as by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .