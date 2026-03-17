Rocket Doctor AI Announces $2.049 Million Gross Proceeds from Warrant Exercises

3,414,896 common share purchase warrants were exercised at $0.60 between July 5th 2024 and March 13th 2026, generating approximately CAD$ 2,048,938 in gross proceeds for Rocket Doctor AI.

in gross proceeds for Rocket Doctor AI. 2,054,224 of these warrants generating gross proceeds of approximately CAD$1,232,535 have been exercised in the last 3 months to March 13 th , 2026.

have been exercised in the last 3 months to March 13 , 2026. Warrants were originally issued in connection with a private placement financing of special warrants on March 13 th , 2024, which then converted on June 21 st , 2024. The warrants expired on March 13 th , 2026.

, 2024, which then converted on June 21 , 2024. The warrants expired on March 13 , 2026. Proceeds will support working capital and general corporate purposes as the Company continues expanding its AI-powered healthcare solutions across North America.

Vancouver, BC, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) is pleased to provide an update on the exercise of certain outstanding common share purchase warrants in the company (each a “Warrant”).

Between July 5th, 2024 and March 13th, 2026, holders of Warrants exercised a total of 3,242,030 Warrants at a price of $0.60, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately CAD$1,945,218. The Warrants were issued on March 13th, 2024 in connection with a private placement financing of special warrants, which then converted on June 21st, 2024, and expired on March 13th, 2026. Additionally, holders of Warrants issued in connection with debt settlement units of the Company issued on April 5th, 2024 (and due to expire on April 5th, 2026) have further exercised 172,866 Warrants at a price of $0.60 per Warrant, resulting in additional aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately CAD$103,720. The total aggregate proceeds of the Warrant exercises has resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately CAD$2,048,938.

2,054,224 of these Warrants resulting in gross proceeds of approximately CAD$1,232,535 have been exercised in the 3 months leading up to March 13th, 2026.

“The exercise of these warrants reflects continued confidence in Rocket Doctor AI’s strategy and long-term vision,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI. “We appreciate the ongoing support from our shareholders as we continue to expand our AI-powered healthcare platform and focus on our 2026 U.S. growth plans.”

The Company has used and intends to continue using the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for working capital and general corporate purposes; the Company's 2026 U.S. growth plans and strategy; the expected benefits and capabilities of the Company's proprietary technology, including the Global Library of Medicine (GLM) and its AI-powered digital health platform; and the Company's long-term vision and strategic objectives.are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, include, without limitation: the Company's ability to successfully deploy the proceeds from the Warrant exercises in a manner that advances its stated business objectives; the Company's ability to execute on its U.S. expansion strategy, including obtaining any required regulatory approvals for its healthcare technology products in applicable jurisdictions; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving nature of the AI-powered healthcare and digital health industry; risks associated with the development, validation, commercialization, and adoption of artificial intelligence in a regulated healthcare environment; the Company's ability to attract and retain physicians, healthcare professionals, and enterprise customers on its platform; general economic, market, and business conditions, including inflationary pressures and volatility in capital markets; and, other risks described from time to time in the Company's public filings made with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.