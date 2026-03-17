LAS VEGAS, NV, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The vitamin patch industry just got its official leaderboard — and PatchMD is at the top of it.



Global Growth Insights, one of the world’s leading independent market research firms, has identified PatchMD as the #1 market share holder in the global vitamin patches category. With 18% of the market, PatchMD leads all competitors in a segment now valued at over $802 million — and growing fast. According to the Global Growth Insights Vitamin Patches Market Report (https://www.globalgrowthinsights.com/market-reports/vitamin-patches-market-114941), the industry is on track to surpass $1.78 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%.



For PatchMD, this isn’t a surprise, it’s a long time coming. The company didn’t just enter the vitamin patch market. It created it. More than a decade ago, PatchMD pioneered the topical vitamin patch format for everyday consumers, and it has spent every year since raising the bar on formulation quality, medical credibility, and product innovation.



The Numbers: #1 Global Market Share Leader | 18% — PatchMD’s Market Share | $1.78B — Projected Market Value by 2032 | 10.5% — Category CAGR 2025–2032



Why the Market Is Exploding



The Global Growth Insights report documents a fundamental shift in how consumers approach daily nutrition. More than half of supplement users are actively moving away from pills and capsules — drawn to topical patch delivery for its convenience, ease of use, and absorption advantages. North America leads global demand, accounting for 43.5% of total market revenue, and PatchMD has spent over a decade building exactly the kind of brand equity this region rewards: medically credible, doctor-formulated, and built for real results.



A Lead Built on Four Pillars



Pioneer Status. PatchMD invented the vitamin patch category for consumers. No other brand carries more than a decade of proven formulation history, product refinement, and category leadership.



Doctor-Formulated Credibility. Every PatchMD product is developed under the supervision of Dr. Victor Dorodny, M.D. — placing PatchMD squarely in the medical-grade tier while most competitors dabble in lifestyle and beauty.



Made in the USA. All patches are manufactured in FDA-registered U.S. facilities, meeting rigorous standards that many overseas competitors simply cannot match.



Trusted by Medical Patients. PatchMD’s deep roots in the bariatric and malabsorption community give it a uniquely defensible patient base — one that depends on effective nutrient delivery and trusts healthcare provider recommendations.



“The market is growing because the science is sound and consumers are smart. They’re choosing patches because they work, and they’re choosing PatchMD because we’ve earned that trust.” Earl Hailey – Founder of PatchMD.



What’s Next



PatchMD continues to expand its lineup with clinically targeted formulations across GLP-1 extend, dopamine support, nausea relief, and more — each backed by the same transparency and ingredient quality that built the brand. As the vitamin patch market accelerates into the next decade, PatchMD intends to be exactly what it’s always been: the standard everyone else is measured against.



Source: Global Growth Insights — Vitamin Patches Market Report (https://www.globalgrowthinsights.com/market-reports/vitamin-patches-market-114941). Market share figures and projections are drawn from third-party independent research and provided for informational purposes.



About PatchMD



PatchMD is the original pioneer in doctor-formulated topical vitamin patches, proudly manufactured in the USA in FDA-registered facilities. Founded over a decade ago, PatchMD offers a comprehensive line of vitamin, mineral, and wellness patches designed to deliver nutrients effectively — without pills, capsules, or injections. PatchMD serves everyday wellness consumers, bariatric surgery patients, athletes, and healthcare providers across North America and beyond. Learn more at www.patchmd.com.



https://thenewsfront.com/patchmd-named-the-worlds-1-vitamin-patch-brand-in-2026-and-its-not-even-close/