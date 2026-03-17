Elutia to Present at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference March 18-19

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, PhD, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place March 18–19, 2026.

During the presentation, management will discuss how Elutia is working to address post-surgical infection in implant-based breast reconstruction following mastectomy—one of the most significant challenges facing patients and surgeons—through its drug-eluting biomatrix technology designed to support safer, more reliable reconstructive outcomes.

The Company will highlight its focus on improving outcomes in implant-based breast reconstruction, where infection remains a leading cause of complications and revision surgeries for patients undergoing reconstruction after breast cancer treatment.

The presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 19, 2026, and can be accessed live here: Webinar Registration - Zoom.

Elutia will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on March 18–19, 2026.

To register for the presentation or schedule a one-on-one meeting, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and does not require Sidoti client status.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research (“Lighthouse”) programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Elutia Investor Relations

ir@elutia.com