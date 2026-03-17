Dolphin Carpet & Tile Announces Massive SPRING SAVINGS MIAMI STYLE Sale with Up to 40% Off Flooring Across South Florida

MIAMI, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dolphin Carpet & Tile, a cornerstone of the South Florida community for over 52 years, today announced the launch of its Spring Savings Miami Style Sales Event. This limited-time promotion invites homeowners to refresh their living spaces with historic savings of up to 40% off a massive selection of in-stock flooring, including luxury vinyl, carpet, handcrafted hardwood, waterproof laminate, and porcelain tile.



As a locally owned market leader with over 130,000 successful installations, Dolphin Carpet & Tile is utilizing its extensive inventory of over one million square feet to ensure residents of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have access to immediate, professional installation.



Beyond the significant savings, the event underscores the enduring trust the South Florida community has placed in the company for five decades. Dolphin Carpet & Tile continues to be a top-rated service provider, maintaining a long-standing A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and boasting a track record of over 9,000 verified 5-star reviews across major platforms.

Spring Savings Miami Style Sale Highlights:

Up to 40% Off Materials: Deep discounts available on top flooring categories including Carpet, Hardwood, Laminate, and Tile.

Deep discounts available on top flooring categories including Carpet, Hardwood, Laminate, and Tile. Over One Million Sq. Ft. In-Stock: Immediate availability on thousands of styles to eliminate long wait times.

Immediate availability on thousands of styles to eliminate long wait times. Trusted Expertise: Backed by 400 years of combined team experience and an elite A+ BBB rating.

Backed by 400 years of combined team experience and an elite A+ BBB rating. Flexible Financing: 0% financing or up to 60 months financing available to help maximize project budgets.

The Spring Savings Miami Style Sale is active at all nine Dolphin Carpet & Tile showrooms, including: Coral Springs, Davie, Deerfield Beach, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, Pembroke Pines, Pinecrest-Palmetto Bay, and West Kendall, FL.



For more information on the sale or to browse over 25,000 flooring choices, visit www.dolphincarpet.com or visit a local showroom today.



About Dolphin Carpet & Tile Founded in 1974, Dolphin Carpet & Tile is a member of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) and the only Mohawk Five-Star Floorscapes Dealer in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Specializing in both residential and commercial solutions, the company is a direct importer of global flooring products, providing South Florida with the best value, selection, and professional installation services for over 52 years.



https://thenewsfront.com/dolphin-carpet-tile-announces-massive-spring-savings-miami-style-sale-with-up-to-40-off-flooring-across-south-florida/