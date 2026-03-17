Deep Origin Promotes Natalie Ma, PhD, to Chief Business Officer as Company Advances Computational Drug Discovery Platform

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Origin, the computational drug discovery company replacing guesswork with prediction in small molecule drug development, today announced the promotion of Natalie Ma, PhD, to Chief Business Officer. The company also welcomed Mostafa Ahmed, PhD, who has joined as Senior Principal Scientist focused on drug discovery and development partnerships. These appointments reflect the company’s growing momentum as it prepares to launch new tools and expand its strategic partnerships with industry.

Natalie Ma, PhD, Promoted to Chief Business Officer

Ma is a co-founder of the company and has been instrumental in shaping its commercial strategy, including during its roots at BiosimAI prior to its acquisition by Deep Origin. In her expanded role, Ma will oversee all business functions as Deep Origin prepares for the launch of DODock, its physics-informed docking engine, and continues to grow its platform of computational chemistry tools such as Balto AI and DO Patent, while expanding partnerships across industry.

Ma brings deep scientific expertise and entrepreneurial business leadership to the role. She holds a PhD from Yale University, where she developed biosecurity and biocontainment mechanisms for genetically modified organisms. Before joining Deep Origin, she served as head of business development at Felix Biotechnology, where she co-founded the business and helped advance a phage therapy asset through a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis.

"Natalie has been a driving force behind Deep Origin from the very beginning," said Michael Antonov, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Origin. "She combines scientific depth and instinct for where the market is heading, with an impressive ability to build trust with partners. As we move from benchmarks to real-world drug design and discovery collaborations, she is the right leader for this moment."

"We are at a genuinely exciting inflection point," said Ma. "DODock has already demonstrated performance on par with or better than the best docking tools in the world. We’re already leveraging DODock in partnerships and in our work to develop more predictive drug safety models on our CATALYST award from ARPA-H. I’m excited to see what researchers globally can do in drug design with DODock."

Mostafa Ahmed, PhD, Joins as Senior Principal Scientist

Deep Origin has also welcomed Mostafa Ahmed as Senior Principal Scientist, where he will focus on advancing the company’s prospective drug discovery efforts and deepening partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Ahmed joins from Atomwise, where he helped advance AI-driven small-molecule drug discovery programs. He is a Fulbright Scholar and earned his M.S. and PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from Virginia Commonwealth University. Ahmed is also a co-author of a large-scale study published in Nature Scientific Reports demonstrating the potential of AI-driven virtual screening to identify novel drug candidates across hundreds of targets.

Ahmed’s background in applied AI and structure-based drug discovery aligns closely with Deep Origin's approach of combining physics-based modeling with machine learning to tackle targets where prior virtual screening campaigns have struggled.

"Mostafa brings exactly the kinds of hands-on drug discovery experience we need as we push from benchmark performance to real-world results with partners," said Garegin Papoian, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Deep Origin. "His ability to apply computational tools to drug programs will strengthen all of our collaborations."

About Deep Origin

Deep Origin is a computational drug discovery company working to replace uncertainty with computational precision in small molecule drug discovery and development. Co-founded by Michael Antonov, co-founder of Oculus, and Garegin Papoian, PhD, a computational chemist whose BiosimAI team brought decades of expertise in physics-based molecular simulation, the company builds tools grounded in physics and enhanced by AI that optimize key steps from hit finding through preclinical development. Learn more at deeporigin.com.

Contact: Dan Boyle

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