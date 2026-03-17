AXIL Brands Unveils New Monster Jam® Series Earplugs: X20i and X30i Models Featuring Iconic Truck Designs

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL), a leader in innovative hearing protection and enhancement technology, today announced the introduction of the AXIL X20i and X30i Monster Jam® Series Earplugs. This exciting new collection brings the high-octane energy of Monster Jam directly to fans, combining superior hearing protection with bold, officially licensed designs from five of the most popular Monster Jam trucks.

The Monster Jam® Series earplugs showcase iconic IPs including:

JCB DIGatron®

El Toro Loco®

Grave Digger®

Megalodon

Sparkle Smash™





These earplugs deliver reliable noise reduction perfect for attending live Monster Jam events, while allowing fans of all ages to safely enjoy the multi-sensory experience of a Monster Jam show. Building on AXIL's multi-year licensing agreement with Feld Entertainment, this launch expands the company's Monster Jam-branded hearing protection portfolio that delivers the superior safety and functionality synonymous with the AXIL brand name with the style and accessorizing choices that people love.

The Monster Jam® Series X20i and X30i Earplugs will officially launch on March 18, 2026. They will be available for purchase through AXIL’s official website at GOAXIL.com, select third-party online retailers, and the official Monster Jam Superstore on Amazon.

“We’re thrilled to deliver Monster Jam fans a fun, effective way to protect their hearing while proudly showing off their love for the biggest trucks and most epic stunts,” said Tyler Smith, Head of Global Sales for AXIL Brands. “The Monster Jam Series X20i and X30i earplugs merge our advanced hearing protection technology with the outstanding comfort and high-performance features that fans expect from AXIL.”

For more information about the X20i and X30i Monster Jam Series Earplugs, visit goaxil.com or monsterjam.com. Stay tuned for additional details on availability, pricing, and exclusive launch promotions.

Monster Jam®, Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, and other associated names, logos, and truck designs are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Feld Entertainment, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, logos, and product names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only. No affiliation, endorsement, sponsorship, or approval is implied by their use in this release.

About AXIL Brands, Inc.

AXIL Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale and distribution of hearing and audio enhancement, and protection products. It operates through the Hearing Enhancement and Protection, and Hair Care and Skin Care segments. The Hearing Enhancement and Protection segment includes ear buds, earmuffs, ear plugs, outdoor speakers, and ear care items. The Hair Care and Skin Care segment focuses on expanding its business-to-business salon sales through its network of domestic and international distributors. The company was founded on May 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations and Media:

investors@goaxil.com