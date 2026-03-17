TFTIOR Expands Importer of Record Operations for Data Center and Telecom Infrastructure Deployments

Transparent Foreign Trade serves as the Turkey execution arm of TFTIOR’s Importer of Record model for regulated technology deployments.

ISTANBUL, Turkey, March 17, 2026 – As global technology deployments expand across increasingly complex regulatory markets, TFTIOR is strengthening its compliance‑focused Importer of Record model to support cross‑border imports of regulated equipment, with Turkey serving as a key execution market through its local operator, Transparent Foreign Trade.

The expansion comes as international manufacturers, system integrators, data center teams, and logistics partners face growing demand for compliant import solutions in Turkey, particularly for regulated equipment imported without a local legal entity.

Through its Turkey operations, Transparent Foreign Trade supports imports involving telecommunications hardware, data center servers, networking systems, enterprise IT infrastructure, industrial technology equipment, and selected medical technology devices. TFTIOR supports cross‑border projects across more than 50 countries through a network model built around local execution capability and partner-supported international coverage. In Turkey, that structure is delivered through Transparent Foreign Trade, which manages local compliance execution for shipments entering one of the region’s more demanding import environments.

Recent market research from Research and Markets has pointed to continued growth in Turkey’s data center sector, valuing the market at USD 715 million in 2025 and projecting it to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 16.56%. Separate industry reporting has also pointed to around USD 200 million in new investment expected to flow into upcoming data center capacity in Turkey by 2026, reinforcing broader demand for servers, networking systems, and related infrastructure required for cloud, telecom, and enterprise deployments.

Technology imports into Turkey often require coordination across multiple regulatory layers, including customs declarations, tax handling, Turkish Standards Institute procedures, TAREKS product safety processes, and approvals related to telecommunications equipment where applicable. For foreign companies deploying regulated infrastructure without a Turkish entity, the Importer of Record model provides a structured path to complete import formalities, manage regulatory obligations, and keep projects moving.

For project teams working under deployment deadlines, customs delays or incomplete regulatory planning can create operational, financial, and contractual risk. More information about Importer of Record services in Turkey is available at Transparent Foreign Trade’s Turkey service pages.

“We built our operating model in Turkey, one of the more demanding regulatory environments for technology imports, but the broader need is global,” said Veyis Taskin, Founder of TFTIOR. “International companies deploying servers, networking systems, telecom infrastructure, and other regulated equipment increasingly need importer of record solutions built on real local execution, compliance ownership, and operational accountability. We see a clear gap in the market for that model, and our goal is to extend that standard across the TFTIOR network.”

About TFTIOR

Founded in 2021, TFTIOR is a global Importer of Record and Exporter of Record network supporting cross‑border shipments in more than 50 countries. The company helps international manufacturers, enterprise project teams, logistics providers, and technology vendors complete compliant imports in complex regulatory markets, with a focus on telecom equipment, servers, networking systems, data center infrastructure, and other regulated technology shipments.

About Transparent Foreign Trade

Transparent Foreign Trade is a Turkey-based trade compliance and Importer of Record operator supporting foreign companies importing into Turkey without a local legal entity. The company specializes in regulated imports involving telecom equipment, enterprise IT hardware, servers, networking systems, data center equipment, medical technology, and other compliance-sensitive shipments, and serves as the Turkey execution arm of the TFTIOR network.

Media Contact

Veyis Taskin

Founder, TFTIOR

Email: info@tftior.com

Web: https://tftior.com