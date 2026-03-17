OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Admission of Further Securities to Trading
Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 9 March 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, published on 12 January 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Octopus AIM VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB0034202076
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|14,495,436
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|243,955,203
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|13 March 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|Prospectus: 12 January 2026
https://media.octopusinvestments.com/m/52b1249ee2bd0636/original/Octopus-AIM-VCTs-Prospectus.pdf
Supplementary: N/A
Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-aim-vcts/
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 9 March 2026
For further information please contact:
Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619