Aarki Rebrands as RZR, Signaling Expansion Into a Connected, Cross-Screen Performance Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aarki, a performance marketing platform with more than a decade of mobile advertising experience, today announced it has officially rebranded as RZR. The new name and identity reflect the company’s expansion into a connected, cross-screen performance system built to optimize user acquisition, retargeting, CTV, and influencer campaigns as a single intelligence layer processing over 6 million queries per second.

Today, RZR drives performance for brands across gaming, food and beverage, consumer apps, retail, and entertainment — including some of the most recognized names in mobile. The same intelligence system that sharpened on a decade of mobile gaming data now applies that precision to any brand where user acquisition, retention, and lifetime value are the metrics that matter.

The rebrand follows years of compounding investment, including significant investment in proprietary neural architecture, a renewed focus on cross-screen measurement and optimization, and the company’s push into connected television as a performance channel. RZR now operates across every major screen and channel in the digital advertising ecosystem, treating each as part of one connected system rather than a collection of siloed tactics.

The name RZR was chosen to capture the precision and speed that define the company’s approach to performance. RZR identifies high-value users at the impression level, makes bidding decisions that account for conversion probability and revenue potential, and optimizes continuously across channels as data compounds.

“Three years ago, we made a decision to rebuild. We pressed relentlessly toward a standard of performance that we believe is possible but hasn’t yet been achieved,” said Aman Sareen, CEO of RZR. “RZR captures what we have built: a connected, cross-screen intelligence system with the edge, precision, speed, and human expertise to drive real impact. Where Intelligence Makes Impact isn’t just a tagline, it’s a standard. Gaming sharpened us. Every vertical we enter benefits from that, and we’re just getting started.”

RZR’s expansion into CTV represents a meaningful proof point for the cross-screen model. RZR activates OEM data partnerships to build and target audiences using behavioral signals, then measures downstream mobile outcomes like installs and ROAS. The result: the same targeting precision and outcome accountability RZR has applied to mobile for years, now on the most impressionable screen in the home.

"CTV is the highest-reach channel in the ecosystem and historically one of the hardest to hold to a performance standard,” said Avi Das, CRO of RZR. “With RZR’s approach, CTV campaigns are optimized for measurable performance outcomes while simultaneously building brand awareness at scale.”

The rebrand takes effect immediately across all company communications, products, and platforms. RZR operates offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, Beijing, Manila, and Seoul.

About RZR

RZR powers performance for the world's most ambitious brands through proprietary neural architecture that optimizes across user acquisition, retargeting, CTV, and influencer campaigns as one connected performance system. With four owned-and-operated data centers that process 6M+ queries per second, RZR turns signals into strategy and impressions into impact. Trusted by brands across gaming, consumer apps, food and beverage, retail, and entertainment. RZR is built on over a decade of performance data and backed by AI and ML experts and industry veterans across offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, Beijing, Manila, and Seoul, RZR delivers retention-led growth intelligence: faster, sharper, and built for performance at scale.