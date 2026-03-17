Science 37 Launches Dedicated Pediatrics Department to Expand Access to Specialized Clinical Research for Children and Families

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , the leader in expanding patient access to clinical trials, today announced the formal launch of its dedicated Pediatrics Department , reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing pediatric research by reducing the logistical and emotional burden placed on families.

Pediatric clinical trials have historically struggled with slow enrollment, high dropout rates, and limited geographical reach due to the challenges families face traveling to traditional research sites. Science 37’s pediatric model brings specialized clinical trial activities directly into the home or school, enabling children to participate in research without disrupting school, family routines, or caregiver responsibilities.

Specialized Pediatric Expertise Built for Modern Clinical Research

The Pediatrics Department centralizes Science 37’s pediatric clinical and operational expertise under a dedicated leadership and delivery model designed specifically for children and adolescents. Central to the department’s success is a specialized in-house team trained in age-appropriate, family-centered clinical care, featuring:

Dedicated Investigators : Broadly-licensed doctors specializing in pediatric health and safety.

: Broadly-licensed doctors specializing in pediatric health and safety. Pediatric Research-Grade Nurses: A nationwide network of pediatric-trained Research-Grade Nurses with experience in pediatric clinical settings and home-based care.

A nationwide network of pediatric-trained Research-Grade Nurses with experience in pediatric clinical settings and home-based care. Clinical Research Coordinators and Site Operations Specialists: Trained specifically to support parents and caregivers throughout the study.



Proven Results Across Pediatric Therapeutic Areas

Science 37 has supported more than 20 pediatric clinical trials across therapeutic areas, including asthma, Prader-Willi Syndrome, and restless leg syndrome. In a recent Phase 3 Fragile X Syndrome study, Science 37 was the top-enrolling site, contributing 25% of all patients and maintaining a 94% retention rate.

"As an industry, we have asked families to fit research into their lives, rather than designing research to fit into childhood," said Dr. Debra Weinstein, Chief Medical Officer at Science 37. "Our focus is on removing the barriers that prevent children from accessing potentially life-changing research, while maintaining the highest standards of safety, clinical rigor, and pediatric expertise."

About Science 37

Science 37 accelerates clinical research by expanding patient access to trials, leading to faster approvals and better health outcomes for all. Our solutions empower life sciences companies to reach diverse populations beyond traditional means of conducting clinical research. To learn more, visit www.science37.com or email science37@science37.com .

To view studies that Science 37 is actively recruiting for, please visit https://studies.science37.com/current-studies .

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