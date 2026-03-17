As Temperatures Begin to Shift Toward Spring, Abell Pest Control Encourages Early Wildlife Prevention

Toronto, Ontario, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter transitions into spring, Abell Pest Control is seeing more noticeable wildlife activity in homes and commercial buildings. Raccoons, squirrels, bats, and skunks may have overwintered in protected areas like attics, wall voids, crawl spaces, and under decks, and as nesting season begins and litters arrive, property owners may start to hear more noise and notice increased coming and going. Abell experts say early detection and professional exclusion can help prevent costly damage before spring.

“Late winter and early spring are when many wildlife issues become more noticeable,” said Jeff Bow, Branch Manager, Abell Pest Control. “In many cases, animals have already been sheltering in warm, protected spaces to get through the winter. As nesting season approaches, they become more active. Property owners may hear increased noise and notice more coming and going. Once wildlife is established in an attic, wall void, or beneath a structure, especially if young are present, removal becomes more complicated and more costly. Addressing the issue early can help prevent long-term damage, including contamination from droppings that may become more apparent as temperatures warm.”

Many property owners are noticing unusual signs and asking: Why am I hearing scratching or thumping in my ceiling? Do I have animals in my attic? Are squirrels damaging my roof? Are skunks living under my deck? Are bats a health concern in my building? Should I try to remove wildlife myself? What happens if I wait until spring?

These are common concerns this time of year, and they are worth addressing early.

Scratching or thumping, especially at night, can signal raccoons or squirrels in attics or wall voids. Chewed insulation or wood, along with damaged rooflines, may indicate squirrel activity, while torn vents or shingles can point to raccoons. Burrows under decks, sheds, or porches are often linked to skunks, and droppings near small roof openings can be a sign of bats. If left unaddressed, wildlife intrusions can lead to structural damage, odours, and sanitation concerns as temperatures rise.

Abell recommends inspecting for gaps near vents, chimneys, and rooflines, signs of disturbed insulation, and easy access from overhanging branches or nearby trees. If activity is suspected, professional help is recommended. Wildlife removal without the right approach can be unsafe and may lead to repeat entry.

Abell’s wildlife management programs follow industry best practices focused on humane exclusion and long-term prevention. Services include detailed inspections, safe removal, sealing entry points, installing protective barriers, and reinforcing vulnerable areas to help prevent future activity.

“Our focus is on resolving the problem properly,” said Bow. “That means protecting the property, the people inside it, and the wildlife involved.”

For more information or to schedule a wildlife inspection, visit abellpestcontrol.com.

About Abell Pest Control:

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control is a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company that has been providing trusted pest management services across the country. With a long history of protecting customers and their patrons, Abell is committed to delivering exceptional service to both homes and businesses nationwide, available 24/7. Committed to innovation, Abell Pest Control offers cutting-edge technology-driven solutions for pest prevention and management, ensuring the highest standards of service. Abell values partnerships and is dedicated to giving back to the industries it serves, maintaining a strong network of alliances to support its customers. Learn more about Abell by visiting www.abellpestcontrol.com or following them on for pest control tips on Facebook and Instagram.