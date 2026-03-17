Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Launches First-Ever Live Puppy Cam for National Puppy Day

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate National Puppy Day, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (LFCDG) is doing something it has never done before – launching a live Puppy Cam.

From March 23-25, 8 a.m. (EST) to 8 p.m. (EST), viewers can tune in to live coverage of one very special litter as they nap, tumble, explore and discover the world around them. Which litter will be in the spotlight? That’s part of the fun – you’ll have to tune in to find out.





Streaming exclusively on LFCDG’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@dogguidescanada) the Puppy Cam offers a heart-melting, behind-the-scenes look at the very beginning of a remarkable journey. These playful puppies may be small now, but one day they could grow up to become life-changing Dog Guides for Canadians living with disabilities.

From their first wobbly steps to their curious little personalities shining through, viewers will witness the earliest moments of future partnerships built on trust, loyalty and love.

“Every Dog Guide starts just like this – as an adorable, curious puppy,” says Beverly Crandell, CEO of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. “It’s incredible to think that the playful pups you’re watching today could one day provide independence, confidence and companionship to someone who needs it most.”

Each Dog Guide is provided at no cost to qualified applicants anywhere in Canada. It takes approximately $35,000 to breed, raise and train a Dog Guide, made possible entirely through generous community support.

As you enjoy three days of puppy cuddles and chaos, LFCDG invites Canadians to help support these little ones on their journey. You can participate in, or donate to, the Pet Valu® Walk for Dog Guides, Dog Guides largest annual fundraising event. The funds raised from the Pet Valu Walk help ensure all Dog Guides puppies get the support they need from their stay with a foster family, through training at our school to being matched with someone whose life they will transform.

Watch. Fall in love. Make a difference.

Sign up to get notified when the cam goes live at www.walkfordogguides.com/puppy-cam or tune in to Dog Guides’ YouTube channel on March 23 to watch the Puppy Cam.

About the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is a national fundraising event held in communities across Canada. Funds raised support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides in its mission to empower Canadians with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence by providing Dog Guides at no cost to them.

About Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is a national charity that provides Dog Guides in seven programs: Canine Vision, Hearing, Seizure Response, Diabetes Alert, Autism Assistance, Service and Facility Support. LFCDG is accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI) and the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maria Galindo

Director of Communications and Marketing

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

mgalindo@dogguides.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d70938c9-9678-48e8-87fe-da58e71cb755