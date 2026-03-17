Steele Foundation Brings on Paul Pacheco as Project Engineer

McLEAN, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steele Foundation LLC, an award-winning engineered foundation construction firm serving the Greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced today it has hired Paul Pacheco as a project engineer. Pacheco, a former civil engineering student at George Mason University, held an eight-month internship with the company before transitioning into a full-time role. The move reflects Steele’s commitment to hiring interns and to supporting young construction professionals.

“It’s a point of pride for us to be a company that fosters the next generation of talent in our region and in the commercial construction industry as a whole,” said J. Andrew (Andy) Steele, president and partner of Steele Foundation. “From Day One of his internship, Paul demonstrated an eagerness to experience and learn from the real-world application of engineering at the job sites. He has grown into a trusted contributor and we’re proud to have him as part of the Steele team.”

Prior to joining Steele, Pacheco gained hands-on experience in several blue-collar industries and built a strong work ethic that translated into his permanent role with the company. With his background across various trades, he developed a strong appreciation and deep empathy for tradespeople and the challenges crews face in the field. At Steele, he supports project quality assurance by performing load tests and assisting field teams to ensure work is completed safely and accurately.

Steele Foundation has a long history of delivering high-quality design and engineered foundation construction solutions, from supporting the newest building designs to preserving the historical integrity of landmark structures in the Washington, D.C. area.

About Steele Foundation LLC

Founded in 1968, Steele Foundation LLC is an award-winning, regionally owned and operated design and construction foundation contractor.

Steele Foundation serves the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore region as a project partner in solving deep foundation engineering and construction obstacles for complex construction projects. The engineers and craftsmen of Steele Foundation work closely with project designers, developers and owners to provide cost-effective and safe project design and building solutions for sheeting, underpinning, micropiles, and shoring and shoring systems for façade preservation and structural modifications. Projects include well-known federal government buildings, international airports, landmark and historic structures, hospitals, embassies and universities.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Doubleday

On behalf of Steele Foundation

Mobile: 443-690-1201

elizabeth@doubledayconcepts.com