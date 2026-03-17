FBS Global Secures Exclusive Rights to Deploy Green and Intelligent Building Technologies Across International Markets

Strategic Agreement Expands Company’s Smart Infrastructure Capabilities and Positions FBS Global to Pursue Higher-Value Sustainable Building Opportunities

Singapore, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) (“FBS” or the “Company”), a green building contractor and interior fit-out specialist, today announced that it has secured exclusive commercialization rights across international markets for advanced green and intelligent building technologies, strengthening the Company’s capabilities in sustainable construction and next-generation building systems.

The agreement grants FBS exclusive rights to deploy, promote, and commercialize innovative technologies designed to enhance digital building design, intelligent building systems and energy-efficient construction materials, supporting the Company’s strategy to expand beyond traditional construction services into integrated smart infrastructure and sustainable building solutions.

The technologies include patented intelligent digital building systems, as well as environmentally friendly construction materials designed to reduce material consumption, improve construction efficiency and enhance building energy performance.

Under the agreement, the technologies will be deployed across FBS’ project markets during an initial 12-month commercialization and validation period. Following this period, FBS Global will have the priority right to negotiate the acquisition of related patents and intellectual property assets, subject to commercial performance and mutually agreed terms.

The agreement builds on the Company’s existing project activity across Singapore’s commercial, industrial, and public sector construction markets. FBS Global previously announced a secured project pipeline totaling approximately S$104.8 million (US$78.5 million) across multiple contracts and subcontracts, including several subcontracts involving government-appointed main contractors. Management believes the introduction of advanced green and intelligent building technologies may further enhance the Company’s ability to support increasingly sophisticated project requirements as demand accelerates globally for energy-efficient, digitally enabled, and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

“Securing exclusive rights to these innovative technologies marks an important step in strengthening our technical capabilities and expanding our participation in next-generation building projects,” said Kelvin Ang, Chief Executive Officer of FBS Global. “We believe these solutions will support our ability to compete for increasingly sophisticated projects that require advanced energy efficiency, intelligent building systems, and sustainable construction methods.”

The agreement was signed with XinWan (HaiNan) Investment Holding Co., Ltd., a premier developer of advanced building technologies and digital construction solutions, whose innovations focus on intelligent building systems, energy-efficient materials, and smart infrastructure technologies.

FBS Global believes the agreement supports the Company’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in green construction, smart building systems, and integrated building solutions, areas that are expected to experience significant growth as governments and developers increasingly prioritize energy efficiency, sustainability, and digitally enabled infrastructure.

About FBS Global Limited

FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) is a construction and building systems specialist focused on high-specification, execution-driven projects across commercial, industrial and public sector markets. The Company delivers technically complex additions and alterations (A&A), retrofitting, insulation systems, lead-lined drywall partitions, false ceiling installations, and integrated interior build-outs.

With more than 30 years of operating experience, FBS targets projects requiring precision engineering, regulatory compliance expertise and coordinated multi-system execution. The Company is focused on expanding its secured project pipeline, increasing participation in public infrastructure works, and driving disciplined, execution-led growth.

The agreement represents a strategic cooperation framework and does not constitute a binding purchase commitment.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.fbsglobal.com.sg/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding project execution, anticipated revenue realization, growth strategy, expansion plans and future performance. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to project execution, customer performance, regulatory requirements, competition and general economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: fbgl@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: +1 212-671-1020