Lexitas Announces Gold Sponsorship of ABA TECHSHOW 2026

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, today announced its Gold Sponsorship of ABA TECHSHOW 2026, the American Bar Association’s premier event focused on legal technology, innovation, and the future of law. The conference will take place in Chicago, March 25–28, 2026.

As part of the event, Mary Fuzat, Lexitas’ Chief Product & Process Officer, will deliver an Industry Solutions Provider presentation on Thursday, March 26 at 3:45 p.m. CT, titled: “The Cart Before the Horse: How Rushing to New Technology Can Create Rework, Customization Headaches, and Frustration.”

The session addresses a growing challenge facing legal organizations as they seek to modernize operations amid increasing pressure to adopt automation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

“The legal industry is energized by innovation, but too often organizations invest in technology before addressing the underlying processes that drive efficiency,” said Mary Fuzat. “This session will help legal teams step back, identify process inconsistencies, and ensure they are truly ready for technology that delivers long-term value.”

During the presentation, Fuzat will demonstrate why process standardization must precede automation or AI adoption. Using practical examples such as client intake, matter initiation, and document review, attendees will learn how to identify inefficiencies, reduce rework, and minimize costly customization that can derail technology implementations. The session will also provide a framework for assessing organizational readiness and improving workflows before investing in new tools.

Lexitas’ Gold Sponsorship underscores the company’s continued commitment to practical innovation, operational excellence, and thought leadership within the legal industry. Attendees are invited to connect with the Lexitas team during ABA TECHSHOW to learn how to unlock the full potential of legal technology.

For more information about ABA TECHSHOW 2026, visit.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading provider of technology enabled legal services, offering local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, and legal talent solutions. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading provider of tech solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country and around the world. Lexitas offers efficient, effective solutions for medical record retrieval, document review, court reporting, registered agent services, legal staffing, and commercial contracts outsourcing in one secure digital platform. With customized solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com