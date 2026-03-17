Orion/Voltrek Embarks on $10M in EV Charging Deployments; More than 80 U.S. Installations Range from the Northeast to the Carolinas to California

MANITOWOC, Wis., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced that its Orion/Voltrek division has begun work on multiple deployments of EV Charging stations and related infrastructure valued at an estimated $10 million in revenue for the company.

Orion/Voltrek is installing more than 80 EV Charging stations for large enterprise customers ranging from a major school district in the Northeast to a prominent shopping mall in South Carolina to the vehicular fleet of a large metropolitan utility in California.

Orion/Voltrek’s current projects also include an extensive turnkey deployment of Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers at multiple properties of a well-known hospitality group. The company additionally is providing Level 2 and DC Fast Charging Hardware and project-management solutions to the Orion/Voltrek partner network in both Massachusetts and North Carolina.

“Orion/Voltrek is increasingly active in the ongoing deployment of EV Charging stations and related infrastructure in the United States,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “We are installing charging stations and delivering electrification hardware in an expanding geographic area, stretching from the East Coast to the West Coast.”

“We are seeing accelerating demand for EV Charging deployments by an increasingly diversified customer base, including location-based and fleet-management solutions for school systems, higher education, utilities, hospitality, retail and multi-family property managers,” said Orion/Voltrek President Kathleen Connors. “Orion/Voltrek is addressing a widening spectrum of markets as we continue to play a bigger part in building out the nation’s electrification infrastructure.”

Orion/Voltrek at EV Charging Summit & Expo Today through Thursday

Orion/Voltrek noted its participation at the EV Charging Summit & Expo taking place today through Thursday in Las Vegas.

Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow will be joined at the summit by Orion/Voltrek’s President Kathleen Connors and Director of Inside Sales and Customer Service Will Rigsby. The Orion/Voltrek team’s schedule includes numerous meetings with enterprise customers and partners throughout the event as Orion/Voltrek continues to expand and build out the nation’s EV Charging Infrastructure. Attendees interested in speaking with members of the Orion/Voltrek team may contact Mr. Rigsby at wrigsby@voltrek.com.

EV Charging Summit & Expo is North America’s largest and most influential event dedicated to the electrification of transportation infrastructure. The event site is the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. More information about the summit can be found at https://evchargingsummit.com.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s expectations for future revenue and adjusted EBITDA. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO Robert Ferri Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Robert Ferri Partners pbrodin@oesx.com (415)575-1589 /

robert.ferri@robertferri.com





