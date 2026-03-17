Financial reports Q4/2025 of eQ Community Properties and eQ Commercial Properties funds have been published

Press release

17 March 2026 at 2:30 PM

eQ introduced a significant upgrade to the financial reporting of its real estate funds, eQ Community Properties and eQ Commercial Properties, in November 2025. One of the largest real estate fund managers in Finland, eQ reports on its funds in a manner largely comparable to listed real estate companies.

Q4/2025 financial reports are enclosed to this release in PDF-format.

Currently, listed companies are subject to extensive, regulation-driven financial reporting requirements, whereas fund reporting standards are considerably more limited. With the release of the real estate funds’ financial reviews, eQ is substantially expanding and deepening its reporting practices. Going forward, eQ will publish these reviews quarterly on the funds’ websites, also where the publication schedule for 2026 can be found.

eQ’s real estate funds’ ESG reports will be published semi-annually in connection with financial reporting. Q4/2025 ESG reports reports are enclosed to this release in PDF-format.

Helsinki 17 March 2026

eQ Asset Management Oy

For further information, please, contact:

Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments / +358 50 547 3660 / jennifer.eloheimo(at)eq.fi

Aku Väliaho, CFO, Real Estate Investments / +358 40 559 2772 / aku.valiaho(at)eq.fi

Sanna Pietiläinen, Head of Responsible Investment / +358 44 906 0885 / sanna.pietilainen(at)eq.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.

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