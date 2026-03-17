HYCU® Expands G2 Leadership with 68 Badges and 141 Report Mentions in Spring 2026 Reports

Boston, Massachusetts, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced expanded recognition in G2’s Spring 2026 Grid® Reports, driven by continued strong customer feedback and adoption of the HYCU R-Cloud™ platform.

In the latest reports, HYCU was featured in 141 reports and awarded 68 badges, surpassing the company’s previous milestone of 136 reports and 62 badges in the Winter 2026 reports. To earn a G2 badge, a product must rank as a Leader or High Performer in a report. G2 Badges highlight a company’s product performance in relation to competitive offerings, helping to build confidence. The results reflect increasing customer trust in HYCU’s approach to protecting modern SaaS, cloud, AI, and hybrid workloads.

Across multiple categories including Disaster Recovery, SaaS Backup, Server Backup, and Database Backup, HYCU continued to outperform legacy backup vendors and point solutions, based on verified user reviews on G2.

“These recognitions are meaningful because they come directly from customers,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU. “Organizations today are protecting more SaaS applications, cloud services, and distributed data than ever before. Seeing HYCU recognized across more G2 reports and categories shows the value customers are finding in a modern platform built for SaaS and AI driven environments.”

Spring 2026 Highlights

68 badges earned, up from 62 in Winter 2026

Recognition in 141 reports, up from 136 in Winter 2026

Continued leadership across backup, recovery, and data protection categories

New and Notable #1 Rankings

HYCU also achieved three new #1 positions in the Spring 2026 reports: #1 of 7 | Enterprise Relationship Index for File Recovery (previous rank: #2) #1 of 7 | Small Business Europe Regional Grid® Report for Database Backup (previous rank: #2) #1 | Enterprise Implementation Index for Server Backup



These rankings highlight HYCU’s continued improvements in customer satisfaction, implementation experience, support, and platform performance as organizations work to support their SaaS and cloud environments with the right enterprise class data protection platform.

G2 Grid® Reports are based on authentic user reviews, customer satisfaction scores, and market presence data, making them one of the most widely trusted benchmarks for software buyers.

HYCU’s growing recognition on G2 reflects the company’s momentum as organizations look to simplify data protection across a rapidly expanding landscape of SaaS applications, cloud services, and hybrid infrastructure. Through the HYCU R-Cloud™ platform, customers gain unified visibility, protection, and recovery across more than 103 workloads with complete control of their backup storage.

Learn more about what HYCU users have to say, or leave your own review of HYCU R-Cloud on G2’s HYCU review page. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

For more information on the HYCU R-Cloud Platform, visit: www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky and YouTube.

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About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.