Snail, Inc. Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Snail, Inc. management will host the conference call and webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period. Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay via the link here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .